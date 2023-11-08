Doohan and Stoner assess Márquez' switch

Marc Márquez was very successful with his Repsol Honda for a long time. However, numerous injuries and problems with the RC213V have kept him away from the top in recent years. The switch to Ducati should change that.

After six world championship titles, 59 MotoGP victories, 64 pole positions and eleven seasons for the Repsol Honda works team in the premier class, it was announced in October that Marc Márquez would be moving to Gresini Ducati for 2024. It is known that Honda does not currently provide a competitive motorbike with the RC213V. This was reflected in the 30-year-old superstar's results in 2023.

"He really had no other choice and had to change. Because the results aren't there, plus the frustration with the pace of development. For me, he is still the most talented rider. Unfortunately, he doesn't have the right bike to show his talent," said five-time world champion Mick Doohan in an interview with motogp.com.

Honda's former figurehead has been plagued by injury since his last world title in 2019. In 2020, Marc Márquez suffered a complicated injury to his upper arm at the delayed season opener in Jerez, with which he had problems until 2022. In 2021, diplopia (double vision) returned due to a fall in training.

Márquez was also absent from the starting grid several times in 2023: a broken metacarpal kept him out of three Grands Prix. He then missed the main races at the Sachsenring and in Assen due to the after-effects of five crashes in 40 hours at the German Motorcycle Grand Prix. The weak Honda obviously did not make his task any easier. In the second half of the season since the Silverstone GP, he only managed to finish in the top ten in four of nine races - and only once on the podium.

There is no question that the eight-time world champion is extremely talented. His switch to the Ducati customer team of Gresini will show whether it was really down to the bike or whether the numerous injuries ultimately threw him off track.

"Coming back from injury and never quite getting back to your old form is frustrating when you're unsure whether it's down to yourself and your riding or the manufacturer and the bike," said Casey Stoner, explaining Márquez's situation. "With his switch, he wants to find out the reason for this and get back to the top."

The future Ducati rider does not want to waste another year waiting for the Honda to develop. "We all know Marc's talent. We just need to see if he can find those final details and if the bike suits him and his riding style. Many people are looking forward to seeing him back at the front. But we will have to wait and see how it all develops. It's impossible to predict," said Stoner, rounding off his statement on Márquez's switch.

With his move to the Gresini-Ducati camp, Márquez not only brings a breath of fresh air into his environment, but also gains access to a competitive and already proven motorbike - even if he will not be riding a current factory bike from Borgo Panigale, but a GP23 on which Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are fighting for the world championship crown this year.

Márquez, who has been given the go-ahead by Honda to take part in the Valencia test after the season finale, will spend the winter tests mainly setting up the bike and familiarising himself with the new machine - a big difference to this year's work with Honda. This season, Márquez tested numerous updates, which meant he was never able to concentrate fully on the races.

"I have no doubt that he will achieve good results," Doohan is convinced. "If the 2024 bike is not too different from the 2023 bike, he will certainly be competitive."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.