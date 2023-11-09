Timetable: Sepang opens the decisive triple

The 2023 MotoGP World Championship is heading towards the final, starting with the "Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia", three consecutive Grands Prix will decide the outcome. The schedule for the upcoming race weekend.

The Sepang International Circuit, located around 50 kilometres south of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, is 5.543 kilometres long and has five left-hand and ten right-hand bends. The longest straight measures 920 metres. The circuit, designed by Hermann Tilke, hosted the Motorcycle World Championship for the first time in April 1999.

Incidentally, the most successful rider in Sepang is still MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi with six victories in the premier class. His Mooney VR46 protégé Marco Bezzecchi still has an outside chance of winning the 2023 World Championship title with three race weekends to go, 79 points behind.

However, the focus is on the duel between defending champion Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The two Ducati aces are once again separated by just 13 points after the perfect Buriram weekend of the challenger from the Prima Pramac Racing Team.

Bagnaia was victorious in last year's Malaysian GP, paving the way for his first title win in the premier class. Martin, on the other hand, retired in Sepang in 2022, but was in the lead at the time of his crash.

Also interesting: Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista will make a MotoGP guest appearance in Sepang on the Desmosedici GP with a wildcard.

In the Moto2 class, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has a good chance of an early title celebration on Sunday, while in the battle for the Moto3 World Championship, four riders - Jaume Masia (Honda), Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna), David Alonso (GASGAS) and Dani Holgado (KTM) - are still within 25 points with three races to go.

Fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will have to take into account the seven-hour time difference to Malaysia. Because the lights in the MotoGP main race on Sunday go out at 3 p.m. local time, as they do in the Tissot Sprint on Sunday, the premier class races in Central Europe start at 8 a.m. in each case.

Schedule for the 2023 Malaysia GP (CET)

Friday, 10 November:

02.00 - 02.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

02.50 - 03.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

03.45 - 04.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



06.15 - 06.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

07.05 - 07.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

08.00 - 09.00 (60 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 11 November:

01.40 - 02.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

02.25 - 02.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

03.10 - 03.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

03.50 - 04.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

04.15 - 04.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



05.50 - 06.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

06.15 - 06.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

06.45 - 07.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

07.10 - 07.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

08.00 hrs: MotoGP Sprint (10 laps)



Sunday, 12 November:

03.40 - 03.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

05.00 hrs: Moto3 race (15 laps)

06.15: Moto2 race (17 laps)

08.00: MotoGP race (20 laps)