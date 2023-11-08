Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): Qualifying will be decisive

World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia is confident ahead of the decisive triple in the 2023 MotoGP title fight. The Ducati factory rider likes Sepang, but he also knows what he needs to work on.

"I'm really looking forward to riding in Sepang. It's one of my favourite tracks, where I've achieved significant results in the past," emphasised Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, who won the Moto3 GP in Malaysia in 2016 on the Mahindra, secured the Moto2 World Championship win in 2018 with a third place and set the course for his first MotoGP title last year with a victory.

Sepang could also point the way in the title fight this season. The Ducati works rider holds a lead of just 13 points over Jorge Martin with three Grands Prix to go. Although the challenger from the Prima Pramac Racing Team crashed while leading in Mandalika and made the wrong tyre choice on Phillip Island, the Spaniard made a statement in Buriram with a tactically clever race and a hard-fought victory.

If Pecco wants to successfully defend his #1, he will have to break Martin's momentum. The 26-year-old Italian has reason to be confident: "In the Thailand GP, we managed to find the speed and the right feeling to be competitive again, especially in the race on Sunday. I am confident that I will find this feeling again in Sepang."

This will be particularly important in terms of grid position. Bagnaia has been waiting for a pole position since the Catalunya GP, while his title rival Martin has been at the front of the grid four times in the last six race weekends since Misano.

"It will be crucial to regain our strength in qualifying in order to start at the front in the race," says the world championship leader, who even got stuck in Q1 in Mandalika and recently had to make do with 6th place on the grid in Buriram.

Nevertheless, the key to a BMW XM Label Red as the best qualifier of the season can no longer be taken away from Pecco.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.