Jorge Lorenzo on Valentino Rossi: "He was at his peak"

Five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo talks about his former rivalry with MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi and also describes how the situation between the arch-enemies has eased over time.

Jorge Lorenzo (36) and Valentino Rossi (44) have one thing in common, even after their illustrious careers. Like Rossi, Lorenzo has dedicated himself to motor racing. As in the previous year, the Spaniard also competed in various Porsche Cups throughout Europe in 2023.

Lorenzo, who is from Ticino by choice, was recently a guest on Italian TV presenter Maria Arreghini's talk show, where he willingly opened up about his former rivalry with the nine-time champion.

Beforehand, the presenter read out a statement from Rossi in which he spoke about his relationship with Lorenzo with respect. Among other things, it said: "We argued and made up again...We were a kind of lovers with quite a fire. But he was also the opponent with whom I had the most entertaining time."

"I like that - Vale portrayed our relationship almost like that of a married couple," Lorenzo replied to the lines read out. "But I don't think we liked each other that much at the beginning. That was clear: Valentino was at the peak of his career back then - he was like God!"

"Valentino didn't want a young rider at his side. He did everything so that I couldn't learn anything - then came the wall and everything," recalls Lorenzo about the first phase of the two rivals in the Yamaha MotoGP works team.

"Then Valentino went to Ducati and later I also went to Ducati. The further apart we were, the better we got on with each other," said the Mallorcan. "As team-mates, we were competitors and fierce rivals - I would almost say enemies. Everyone wanted to beat the other!"

Lorenzo also knows how to categorise the new situation: "By now, we've both retired. Logically, the relationship has changed completely. Because nobody has to keep secrets from each other anymore."