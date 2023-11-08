Cecconi: Álvaro Bautista not only fills the grid

The next act in the MotoGP title fight is not the only source of excitement ahead of the Malaysian GP: What can Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista be expected to achieve in his wildcard appearance on the Desmosedici GP?

Sepang quickly came into focus for Álvaro Bautista's guest start because, firstly, the meeting in Malaysia takes place after the 2023 Superbike World Championship finale and, secondly, the 5.5-kilometre race track suits the Spaniard: he won here in 2006 on his way to the title in the 125cc class and in 2008 in the 250cc class. In the premier class, he finished fifth twice at the Malaysian GP (2010 on Suzuki and 2013 on Honda).

The now 38-year-old completed his last full season in MotoGP in 2018 with Ducati. Bautista is certainly not travelling to Malaysia unprepared. The two-time Superbike World Champion had the opportunity to test the current MotoGP Ducati on several occasions and shone with competitive lap times. The Spaniard is also expected to do well this weekend.

"Álvaro is not going there to pad the grid," says his Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi. "He had a test as a reward and enjoyed it. After that, Álvaro did a second test by chance. I think he's been secretly thinking about something big ever since and he won't be competing in Sepang just for fun."

Cecconi does not believe in a repeat of Valencia 2006, when Superbike legend Troy Bayliss stepped in as a replacement and sensationally took his only MotoGP victory. "Of course, you can't aim for victory at a single event. At the same time, I think he expects to be strong on this track - especially when it's going to be hot," mused Cecconi. "He has no pressure because the Superbike season is over. He can enjoy the wildcard without worrying about his own championship. That will be fun for him."

The bar is set high for Bautista: His long-time companion and KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa took two fourth places in the sprint and main race at his most recent wildcard outing in Misano.