Sad: MotoGP now only on SKY pay TV

In recent weeks, it has already become apparent that Dorna will not reach an agreement with the German premium TV channels on free TV. As a result, the broadcasts will now be shown on SKY pay-TV.

Now the cat is out of the bag - and German GP fans have to swallow a bitter pill. As the interest of broadcasters such as ARD, ZDF, Pro7.sat1 and RTL was low due to the lack of German aces and ServusTV is withdrawing from the German market, the era of free MotoGP television is now also over in Germany.

After a long back and forth, Dorna Sports and Sky Deutschland today announced a long-term contract regarding the MotoGP live TV rights. The agreement begins in 2024 and ends the era of ServusTV's German live rights, although the Grand Prix will only be shown on pay TV - the live rights apply to Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Sky will show all MotoGP races on Sunday and the Tissot Sprint Races, as well as the qualifying and practice sessions.

As part of the new agreement, Sky Sport will also show live coverage of all Moto2 and Moto3 races, as well as the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship events.

Sky Sport will also offer customisable channels for MotoGP, including onboard cameras, data channels and helicopter views.