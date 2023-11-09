Marc Márquez: HRC must invest in the bike first

Marc Márquez emphasised in Sepang that he will continue to push in his last Honda races, even if the chances of success are slim. He was also asked about his possible successor Fermín Aldeguer.

"My expectations are low," admitted Marc Márquez openly on Thursday ahead of the Malaysian GP. "As in the previous races, we will see where we stand on Friday. But here and in Qatar we can already imagine that these are two tracks where I've had problems in the past - not just the bike, but also me with my riding style. So I have to be focussed and find the way to ride in the best possible way. After that comes Valencia, a better track for my riding style."

The six-time MotoGP champion only has three race weekends left as a Repsol Honda factory rider - and although he has repeatedly shown flashes of his ability on the unruly RC213V recently, the conditions for a fitting farewell are not very promising, also in view of the remaining tracks on the calendar (Doha and Valencia follow Sepang).

"Yes... The good thing is that I feel good on the bike. I'm trying to perform in the best possible way," said the 30-year-old Spaniard. "And I will try to do it in these last three races because it is the best way to thank Honda and my team. But I also rode good races in Buriram, I was closer but still far away. But yes, I will keep pushing because it's the best way to prepare for next season," said Marc, already looking ahead to his future with the Ducati customer team of Gresini Racing.

Of course, his main focus is no longer on the development of the RC213V. But what would Honda need most from the perspective of the 59-time MotoGP winner? "That's difficult to understand. If I had the key, I would use it and stay with Honda. It is difficult. As a rider, I naturally try to make my comments and tell the engineers where we are losing out. But I am not an engineer to say where the problem lies. We try different things and the problems remain the same. They work very hard, but they need time to understand exactly where the problem lies."

"We lose a lot at the exit of the corner. We gain a little more at the corner entry," Márquez went into more detail when asked. "But it's always a consequence and that's also a common feedback from the riders: 'I gain it on the brakes and lose it under acceleration'. This is sometimes difficult to understand. Because if you turn into the corner quickly, you will come out of the corner more slowly. But if we go into the corner slower, we won't come out of the corner faster because we lack traction. That's the aspect where they're trying to find the way forward."

The 18-year-old Fermín Aldeguer, sixth in the Moto2 standings after his Buriram victory, is rumoured to be his possible successor in the Honda works team. Márquez did not want to give a clear answer as to whether a rookie was the right option for HRC in the current situation. But he did say this much: "It depends on the strategy they want to pursue. I won't go into these plans because I respect them. Of course they are trying to do the best for the project - and the best for the project is to invest the money in the bike. I believe in that. Because there is no point in having the best rider in the field if you have a bike that is not working well at the moment. First of all, you need the bike and then you have to get the best rider - no matter who it is. That's my opinion. They have their own strategy. I know a little bit about it, but I'm not going to comment on it. If they have something to say, they will."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.