Fabio Di Giannantonio: MotoGP remains a priority

Fabio Di Giannantonio must vacate his seat at Gresini Racing 2024 for Marc Márquez. The big question now is whether he will actually swap places with the long-time Honda figurehead.

Fabio Di Giannantonio had left Buriram with the hope of being able to announce good news about his future two weeks later in Sepang. On the Thursday before the Malaysian GP, however, there was still no breakthrough to report: "There is no news, we are working on it, but at the moment the situation is still the same as on the last race weekend."

Does "Diggia" himself not know what he will be doing next year? "No," assured the Italian, who was nevertheless in high spirits.

Di Giannantonio was considered the most promising candidate to succeed Márquez in the Repsol Honda factory team after his third place at the Australian GP at the latest, but it then leaked out that HRC was also negotiating with the 18-year-old Spaniard Fermín Aldeguer, who recently won the Moto2 GP in Buriram.

When asked about alternatives to the MotoGP class, Diggia replied with a laugh: "Ohvale maybe... Or press spokesman? No, we are working on MotoGP with my crew. My priority, as I have always said, is to stay in MotoGP. Only when it's 100 per cent clear that I can't stay in MotoGP will we work on something else. The goal at the moment is to be in MotoGP. That is all."

Are the chances better or worse than at the Thailand GP? "A middle way, we are working on it," the 25-year-old Roman never tired of emphasising. "So that's it for the interview? See you tomorrow," he added with a laugh.

However, the Gresini Ducati rider's press round was not over that quickly. After all, there is another good opportunity on paper in Sepang. "Yes, absolutely. I was also pretty fast at the test at the beginning of the year. So this is the first race where we can work with helpful data. Until now, we've always just closed our eyes to the data from the previous year and deleted everything. That's why I think we have a good opportunity here to work with the data we already have and perhaps show a good performance."

"I also want to do that because I know that I now have a good package and a great bike," added Diggia. "We work so well in the team, I enjoy it 100 per cent and give the maximum to leave the team and Ducati with a good feeling."

The fact that his results on the last three race weekends of the season will probably no longer have a major impact on his future does not affect the current twelfth-placed rider in the world championship, he said. Because: "I've never really been under pressure when I'm on the bike. Then I just think about myself and about getting the best out of every session and every race. Of course, the goal is always to win every race, but that's not always possible. I think nowadays in MotoGP some things are happening in a strange or new way. I just try to do my best and be positive about the future."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.