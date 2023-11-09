Aleix Espargaró: "Aldeguer is ready for MotoGP"

Aleix Espargaró spent the race-free week between Buriram and Sepang with his wife Laura and their five-year-old twins Max and Mia on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, as did several other GP colleagues. The Espargaró family also travelled with Jorge Martin and Fermín Aldeguer.

As Aldeguer has recently become a serious candidate to succeed Márquez in Honda's MotoGP factory team, the topic naturally also came up in the Aprilia factory rider's press conference on the Thursday before the Malaysian GP.

Is the 18-year-old Spaniard ready for a step up to MotoGP? "In my opinion, Fermín is ready for MotoGP. He is very fast and I like him a lot," said the 34-year-old, full of praise for his compatriot. "He's a very nice guy and he's shown in the last few races that he's very, very fast. He reminds me a bit of Fabio's style on the bike and his way into MotoGP," said Aleix, referring to Fabio Quartararo.

At the same time, Espargaró also qualified: "You are asking me about this because you hear that Fermín could go to Honda. So the question is different: Is he ready for MotoGP, to switch to my bike or Pecco's - or is he ready to go to Honda. These are two different things. He is only 18 years old, so mentally he is not ready. From a technical point of view, I think he can be fast on a MotoGP bike. But when it comes to fighting with a bike that is not yet competitive, I don't know if he is mentally ready."

On the strengths of the Boscoscuro rider and Moto2 winner from Buriram, the two-time MotoGP winner of the current season said: "I really like the fact that he always works alone and doesn't follow anyone else. You rarely see that with young riders. And even if he can still develop mentally, he is already very strong. He is technically very fast, but he is also very strong mentally. Because it's not easy when only your team has these bikes and everyone else is riding Kalex. When you experience difficult moments and don't understand whether it's you or the bike, it's difficult to get through such situations. He manages it and at the moment he is also managing to make a big difference to his team-mate. This means that he is also mentally strong."

Espargaró and Aldeguer did not talk specifically about a possible switch to the premier class. "He didn't ask me directly for my opinion and I'm very happy about that," admitted Aleix. "Because it would be very difficult to give him an answer. I would say: 'Yes, jump on the bandwagon, it's a works team'. But all our contracts expire in 2024, he could be a world champion by then and move up... But who's to say that Honda won't win again in a year or two? That makes it very, very difficult for him."

If Aleix Espargaró were in Aldeguer's position, what would he do? "I would seize the opportunity," replied the Catalan without hesitation. However, he then added with a grin: "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, so I don't know if I should be used as an example, especially when it comes to changing teams... You have to be patient and I'm only 18 years old. In Bali, he spent the whole day with Max and played with him. The funny thing is that he actually has a closer relationship with Max than he does with me - there's a 12-year age gap between them and an 18-year age gap with me."

"So if he doesn't jump on the bandwagon, two or three more will come along," Aleix summarised with a view to the promising future of the 2021 European Moto2 Champion and current sixth-placed rider in the Moto2 World Championship.