Sky PayTV: Synergies with colleagues from Italy

Sky Deutschland owns the pay-TV live rights for Germany, Austria and Switzerland for at least the next three years. A German free TV partner is now being sought.

Sky Deutschland has therefore secured the long-term live TV rights for MotoGP as well as Moto3, Moto2 and MotoE for the pay-TV sector in Germany. This agreement covers a period of three to five years, which is the usual period for TV contracts with the Spanish holders of the commercial GP rights. The Dorna managers only speak of a "long-term contract", the duration of the deal is not specified.

However, the era of free MotoGP television is not over in the entire DACH region (Germany, Austria and CH). In Switzerland, SRF has the rights for a further two years. And in Austria, ServusTV has bought the rights until the end of 2026.

Dorna is keen to emphasise that the contract with Sky Sports only relates to pay TV in Germany. It applies exclusively to the "Pay TV Eco System" and allows Dorna to conclude additional contracts with free TV partners in Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

In Germany, however, RTL has so far cancelled due to the high cost of the "NFL US Football" rights, which are far from meeting the expected ratings.

It has long been no secret that the RTL Group (with ntv) and the premium channel Pro7/sat.1 have been interested in a MotoGP rights package for some time.

Those responsible at Dorna Sports are convinced that Sky Sports will offer German TV audiences a convincing programme. Sky Italia has held the rights in Italy for eight years and has even been the main sponsor of Rossi's VR46 team in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes for many years.

Sky Italy has the highest number of viewers of all Dorna TV partners. Sky is the market leader in the European pay-TV business and has made a name for itself thanks to its excellent and competent TV broadcasts.

"Sky Deutschland will be able to utilise many synergies with the Italians," the Dorna experts are convinced.

In Germany, a well-known free TV partner is still being sought that will show the weekend highlights free of charge on the Monday after the Grand Prix - like ITV in Great Britain. ITV also broadcasts the British Grand Prix live and one or two other GP events live each year.

It is quite possible that the RTL Group, for example, will decide in favour of such a rights package.

It remains to be seen which on-air team Sky Deutschland will enter the MotoGP World Championship.