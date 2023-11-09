Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): Tyre pressure bonus as a joker?

MotoGP title defender Pecco Bagnaia goes into the Malaysian GP with a 13-point lead over Jorge Martin - and, unlike his rival, has not yet been warned about the minimum tyre pressure limit.

The final and decisive triple in the 2023 MotoGP title fight is coming up. As works rider and world championship leader, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia is naturally under particular pressure. However, he also emphasised on Thursday in Sepang: "It's a pleasure to have this kind of pressure. Because we are fighting for the title. If you didn't feel pressure, it would mean that you don't care much about what we do. It's normal to have the pressure and, from my point of view, it's also a drive to improve and become world champion again."

Unlike his challenger Jorge Martin, the six-time defending champion has the experience of last year's World Championship battle at his disposal. However, it is difficult to say how much this will help Pecco. "Last year, I felt a lot of pressure here throughout the weekend and then won the race. Every person and every rider reacts differently to pressure. It can have an effect, but it is always a motivation. I don't know how it will be with Jorge. The experience can certainly help me, but the situation is completely different to a year ago."

This could also work in the Ducati-Lenovo factory rider's favour in the final races of the season: Martin has been warned since Thailand for under-inflating his tyres. The Pramac star faces a three-second penalty for the next offence. Does this perhaps open up the possibility for Bagnaia to utilise this advantage strategically, especially in the high temperatures at Sepang?

"We know very well how it can change if you stay under the limit. This gives you a big advantage on the brakes and at the entrance to corners," said Pecco. "It's good to have a kind of joker for this race. But the advantage could be even greater in Qatar. Because it's cold there and the humidity is quite high. So it will be different again, but yes, that can be one thing that can help us in some situations."

The world champion has never made a secret of the fact that he doesn't think the tyre pressure regulation makes much sense. Now, however, he finds himself in the position of perhaps being able to benefit from it. Nevertheless, he emphasised: "Nobody likes this rule!"

Driving is not safer if the minimum value prescribed by Michelin is adhered to, on the contrary. "If you are higher pressurised, as was the case for me in Thailand, it is very easy to lose control of the front," said Bagnaia. "And it looks like from next year you'll be out of the race at the first offence."

Pecco continued: "It's not right to say that you could have an advantage if you ignore the rules. That's crazy. But even before the rule came into force, we were already working hard to increase the pressure. But you never know how the race will develop. Maybe you start with 1.7 bar and the pressure doesn't rise, other times you reach 2.2 bar even though you start with the same pressure. That makes it difficult and my team does an incredible job to keep the tyre pressure constant. But it's really very difficult."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.