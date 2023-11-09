New discussion: Martin instead of Bastianini to Lenovo?

Logically, Ducati wants to field the best rider duo for the sponsors in the 2024 factory team. However, Bastianini was promised the second seat alongside Bagnaia at the end of August. Now there is a need for dialogue.

Of course, those responsible at Ducati Corse are currently asking themselves whether a rider line-up at Lenovo Ducati 2024 with Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin would not be more powerful than the planned constellation with Bagnaia and Bastianini.

That is why the relevant media are now speculating and discussing whether Lenovo and Pramac could swap Bastianini for Martin. Gigi Dall'Igna, whose switch from the Piaggio Group to Ducati Corse was made public on Thursday at the 2013 Sepang GP, told SPEEDWEEK.com today in Sepang: "That is not planned at the moment. In terms of the contracts, there is actually no such possibility."

"Ducati had a clause in the contract with Enea that allowed them to decide until the end of August whether Enea would continue riding with Lenovo or join the Pramac team," explained Carlo Pernat, the manager of last year's MotoGP World Championship bronze medallist Enea Bastianini. "Ducati Cose then sent me an email on 30 or 31 August confirming that Enea would continue to ride for the factory team. In doing so, they lost the opportunity to make such a transfer. So I have it in writing that Enea will stay with Lenovo in 2024. You can't argue away this official document."

"I don't understand how these rumours came about. I also don't know whether Ducati's plans will change if Jorge Martin wins the world championship. For us, of course, such a change of team would have a major financial impact because our private sponsors pay significantly more for a place in the works team than for a place at Pramac. Although you have a works bike there, you are not in the works team," emphasised Pernat.

"I also don't understand what is supposed to have changed in Ducati's plans in the short time since the end of August," sighed Carlo Pernat in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The fact is that Enea Bastianini has delivered some disappointing results this year, of course injuring himself badly twice in Portimão and in Barcelona.

"Enea was shot down by Marini in Portugal and then was out for almost three months due to a broken shoulder blade," Pernat points out. "He got a current works bike for the first time in 2023, he joined a new team, he had to get used to the way his new crew chief Marco Rigamonti worked. But he couldn't ride the GP23 for three months and couldn't do a proper fitness programme for three months. In any case, we are convinced that Enea will continue to ride for the Lenovo works team in 2024."

However, Pernat is aware that riders such as Lorenzo (2028 with Ducati), Zarco (2019 with KTM) and Viñales (2021 with Yamaha) have switched teams despite having valid contracts. And Marc Márquez will switch from HRC to Gresini Ducati after 2023 - despite having a contract for 2024.

"If it happens that Enea is transferred to Pramac, it will cost Ducati a lot of money," Pernat calculated unequivocally.

World champion and championship leader Pecco Bagnaia is staying out of these discussions: "I am never involved in these decisions and I don't want to interfere in these kinds of decisions. I don't think it would be fair to Enea after the season he has had. But I'm only here to race. It's better if you ask him, I don't know."

However, there is no deep love between Bagnaia and Bastianini. The "Bestia" fought the 2022 world champion on the Gresini Ducati GP21 at least four times in a rather ruthless manner and showed little consideration for his title fight against Quartararo.

And at the season opener in Portugal, Bastiannii dragged Honda star Marc Márquez to pole position, which Bagnaia lost. Most recently, Bastianini pushed his team-mate into third place in Q1 at the Grand Prix in Mandalika, thereby ruining his chance of a good grid position there.

World Championship runner-up JorgeMartin: "I can't say much about it. What I can say: I would be proud to continue with Pramac for another season. But if Ducati wanted to see me on a red bike, I would certainly be happy too."

Martin waits calmly. "I can't say much about it," he explained today in Sepang. "What I can say: I would be proud to continue with Pramac for another season. But if Ducati wanted to see me on a red bike, I would certainly be happy too."

