Jorge Martin: "Too much time to think about everything"

With a perfect weekend in Thailand, Jorge Martin reduced his deficit in the championship standings to 13 points. Two weeks later, the title fight enters the next round in Malaysia. "I had too much time to think about everything during this race-free week, I would have preferred to continue straight away because I had a good feeling," admitted the Madrilenean. "Now we're finally moving on here in Malaysia and I'm looking forward to racing."

The "Martinator" feels the pressure more away from the racing action. "Last week in Bali, for example, I had time to think about the fact that I could win something big. But as soon as I'm on the track, my focus is only on racing. Today I feel pretty relaxed and I'm confident that things can go well," he said on Thursday in Sepang.

The fact that the Pramac Ducati rider was cautioned after his Buriram victory for not having the minimum tyre pressure does not really affect his approach to the next races. "We made this small mistake. But I got the win, which was the most important thing. I took my other victories with normal pressure," emphasised Martin. "We were also really close to the limit, so I think we just have to continue in the same way. If I get a caution, I might have to slipstream a bit. That's all."

His gesture after the hard-fought victory in the Thailand GP, when he put his hand to his ear on the podium like Pecco Bagnaia before him in Mandalika, should not be overestimated either. "I didn't do that on purpose," assured the 25-year-old from Madrid. "I saw afterwards that it looked identical, but it was more directed at the stands. A bit of sharpness doesn't hurt, but it just happened on impulse. I was just so happy at that moment."

Last year, Martin took pole position in Sepang with an all-time lap record, but in the race he crashed on the seventh lap while leading. Accordingly, he is out for revenge this weekend. "Yes, I have the feeling that I'm missing this victory. I believe that I could have done it. If I had pushed for two or three more laps and opened up the gap. But the crash prevented that," said Jorge looking back. "I think there are fewer bumps with the new tarmac, so the times might be even faster. And we'll see in the race - maybe it's not the best strategy to want to ride away at the front."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.