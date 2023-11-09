Jorge Martin: "Too much time to think about everything"
With a perfect weekend in Thailand, Jorge Martin reduced his deficit in the championship standings to 13 points. Two weeks later, the title fight enters the next round in Malaysia. "I had too much time to think about everything during this race-free week, I would have preferred to continue straight away because I had a good feeling," admitted the Madrilenean. "Now we're finally moving on here in Malaysia and I'm looking forward to racing."
The "Martinator" feels the pressure more away from the racing action. "Last week in Bali, for example, I had time to think about the fact that I could win something big. But as soon as I'm on the track, my focus is only on racing. Today I feel pretty relaxed and I'm confident that things can go well," he said on Thursday in Sepang.
The fact that the Pramac Ducati rider was cautioned after his Buriram victory for not having the minimum tyre pressure does not really affect his approach to the next races. "We made this small mistake. But I got the win, which was the most important thing. I took my other victories with normal pressure," emphasised Martin. "We were also really close to the limit, so I think we just have to continue in the same way. If I get a caution, I might have to slipstream a bit. That's all."
His gesture after the hard-fought victory in the Thailand GP, when he put his hand to his ear on the podium like Pecco Bagnaia before him in Mandalika, should not be overestimated either. "I didn't do that on purpose," assured the 25-year-old from Madrid. "I saw afterwards that it looked identical, but it was more directed at the stands. A bit of sharpness doesn't hurt, but it just happened on impulse. I was just so happy at that moment."
Last year, Martin took pole position in Sepang with an all-time lap record, but in the race he crashed on the seventh lap while leading. Accordingly, he is out for revenge this weekend. "Yes, I have the feeling that I'm missing this victory. I believe that I could have done it. If I had pushed for two or three more laps and opened up the gap. But the crash prevented that," said Jorge looking back. "I think there are fewer bumps with the new tarmac, so the times might be even faster. And we'll see in the race - maybe it's not the best strategy to want to ride away at the front."
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323
14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, +10.356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.