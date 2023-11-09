Bradl (ServusTV): "Bagnaia and Martin on an equal footing"

ServusTV will be broadcasting the Malaysian Grand Prix live on Saturday and Sunday, with repeats at midday. Stefan Bradl takes an advance look at the starting position in the MotoGP title fight.

With a perfect weekend in Thailand, Jorge Martin reduced the gap to world championship leader Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia to 13 points and further increased the tension in the already spectacular title race. "Jorge seems more relaxed and liberated," says ServusTV expert Stefan Bradl and believes that the Ducati privateer wants to get one over on the factory team because of the lack of promotion in the winter. "He's going in with the attitude that he can do everything, but doesn't have to do anything."

According to Bradl, there is no pressure at all from Pramac. On the other hand, it would not be ideal for the Reds to be beaten by their own customer team. And Bagnaia knows exactly how his rival deals mentally with the role of the hunter. "Pecco was in a similar situation last year because he had an almost hopeless gap. In the middle of the season, he simply saw what would happen. Then it's easier to handle."

Bagnaia remains calm

Bradl is curious to see how the world champion himself will react to the danger from behind. "Either he rides with the handbrake on or he says - never mind anyway." In Buriram, the rider from Turin flipped the switch at some point and went on the attack. "I think Pecco is doing a really good job. He stays calm and keeps his seven things together, which is not easy with his Italian colleagues."

To describe Martin as currently the faster rider would be the wrong expression, says Bradl. "In terms of riding, they are on an equal footing, in terms of speed they are not taking anything away from each other." And: "The point will come when the possible title will also enter Jorge's head and he will ask himself when he will get this chance in life again." What will ultimately be important in the media-hyped duel: "Switch off, lower your sights, don't make any mistakes, deliver, get your performance to the point."

Track known, weather not

The drivers know the fast, flowing Sepang International Circuit inside out from the winter tests; the only uncertainty factor in tropical latitudes is the weather: Malaysia has seen everything from oppressive heat and extreme humidity to torrential rain, which led to flag-to-flag races with shortened practice times.

Last year, both title contenders showed their muscles on the high-speed track. The Spaniard, who was eliminated from the race, took pole position, while the Italian, who started from 9th on the grid, took victory. And this time? "Somehow I have the feeling that Marco Bezzecchi will intervene again." In the sprint, Bradl favours Martin, who has already won on six Saturdays. "If it's that close, it's quite possible that the sprint will be decisive in the end. You just have to be there from Friday and take every point."

What has happened so far

ServusTV will be showing what has happened so far in the World Championship duel. Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista, who will start in Malaysia with a wildcard, will also be introduced. There is also a review of the spectacular race in Thailand.

Moto2 brings out the slide rule on how Pedro Acosta will become world champion. And in Moto3, the focus is on Collin Veijer, who finished on the podium for the first time in Buriram, as well as the title race contested by five riders.

Eve Scheer and Stefan Bradl report directly from the Sepang International Circuit, commentary and analyses are provided by Christian Brugger and Alex Hofmann.

The Malaysia GP on ServusTV

Saturday (11 November):

03:40: Qualifying MotoGP LIVE

04:35: Qualifying analysis

05:40: Qualifying Moto3 LIVE

06:45: Qualifying Moto2 LIVE

07:30: Sprint MotoGP LIVE

08:25: Analysis Sprint

11:55 am: Qualifying Re-Live



Sunday (12 November):

04:20: Start of the live broadcast

05:00: Race Moto3 LIVE

06:15: Race Moto2 LIVE

08:00: Race MotoGP LIVE

08:45: Analysis MotoGP

11:45 am: All races Re-Live (in Germany)

12:30 pm: All races Re-Live (in Austria)

The complete TV and streaming programme for the race weekend is available as usual in the SPEEDWEEK.com overview.