Alvaro Bautista: "Machine more important than skill"

Alvaro Bautista became Superbike champion for the first time in 2022 and successfully defended his title this year. Ducati is rewarding the 39-year-old with a MotoGP wildcard entry this weekend at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, right next to Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Numerous experts have high hopes for the lightweight in the heat of Southeast Asia, but Bautista is putting the brakes on. "I'm just trying to have fun," he emphasises. "In a test you can build up a basis step by step, on a race weekend it is important to have a good feeling for the bike as quickly as possible. That's why I have no expectations regarding the results."

Ten months younger Dani Pedrosa has set the bar high: The KTM test rider had roared to 6th and 7th place at the races in Jerez, and in Misano he even shone with two fourth places.

"That increases the pressure on me," smiled Bautista on Thursday in a small journalists' round in Sepang. "Everyone says that if Dani can do it... But we are in different situations. Dani has already ridden a lot of kilometres on the KTM and was fast in Misano. He just lacks race practice, otherwise he could be even better. For me it's the other way round: I have this practice and the necessary race pace, but I lack experience with this bike. It was nice to see Dani fighting for these positions. It wasn't good for me because maybe the same is expected of me now."

And then there is Troy Bayliss, who won the Valencia GP with a wildcard as Superbike World Champion in 2006.



"There were no single tyres back then, so I don't think it would be possible to repeat such a performance," said Bautista. "Today, the power density is also higher. Even if you are close with the lap times, you might be further back in the standings. 20 riders are within a second. If you're 7/10 of a second behind the first rider, that's good in terms of time, but possibly very bad in terms of position. That's why I ignore the position and just look at my performance."

Bautista had two MotoGP tests in Misano as preparation, one in July and one at the end of August. He was allowed to stand in for the injured test rider Michele Pirro for a third time. "But that wasn't a test for me, it was about new parts for 2024," explained the Spaniard. "Due to the aerodynamics and all the riding aids, the bikes are completely different today than they were at my last race in 2018. My feeling is that the rider has less control over the bike today, it's more about the set-up, electronics and aerodynamics. Today, the rider depends more on his bike than on his skills. This may not be good for the riders, but I understand the factories want to have the best possible bikes and develop a lot. I'm not happy about all the riding aids, I prefer to make the difference with the throttle or my body position."

The tyre factor should not be neglected: Bautista has been riding on Pirelli tyres in the Superbike World Championship since 2019, while Michelin tyres are used in MotoGP. The 59-time SBK race winner says that the limit can be felt better with the Pirelli tyres, while the Michelin tyres offer greater stability.

We also see a special feature in Bautista's pit in Sepang: he will be working with two crew chiefs. "Marco Palmerini is the crew chief of the test team, but my crew chief Giulio Nava is also here," explained the Ducati ace. "Palmerini knows the bike very well and Nava knows me. We bring this knowledge together and hopefully get the maximum out of it."