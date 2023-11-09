Jack Miller (KTM): A little more cornering speed, please
Jack Miller had already celebrated his first podium finish with his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team at the fourth race of the year in Spain, but was unable to build on this success in Jerez over the course of the season and is in a rather modest tenth place in the world championship standings with 144 points.
However, the fact that he finished outside the points in both the sprint and the main race in Thailand does not dampen his enthusiasm for the factory machine from Austria in the slightest. "It's difficult to make a detailed judgement, because the bike actually does everything well. You can't point the finger and say: the handling is terrible in this or that area. The RC16 is a modern 2023 MotoGP bike and as such it's pretty fantastic," explained the Australian. "Now, towards the end of the season, we understand a bit better how to tune the electronics. That's definitely a bonus."
Of course, riders always want improvements, Miller added. "Braking behaviour can always get better, and you can always ask for more acceleration and top speed. We are constantly looking for such improvements in the micro-second range. However, finding them is easier said than done," he said very cautiously.
Only then did the four-time MotoGP winner commit himself to a smaller shortcoming. "As far as I'm concerned, I'd like to understand how we can gain a bit more cornering speed. That's the area I would work on."
With the new carbon chassis, KTM has found a considerable amount of additional grip, explained Miller. "We have worked successfully in this direction and the next stages of development will help us even more. We are still in the process of fully understanding the front end set-up and finding more cornering speed that way, but we are not miles away. We have a great package, we just need to be more consistent."
The rollercoaster ride of his own results left Miller pretty unmoved. "We've had a few good results and a few not so good results, and that was to be expected in my familiarisation year," shrugged "Thriller Miller". "I'm enjoying working with the guys in my team, it's a fantastic opportunity in a wonderful environment. Now it's about learning from this year and continuing to improve."
At the GP in Malaysia, he will have valuable data at his disposal for the first time this year because the MotoGP teams tested at the Sepang International Circuit before the start of the season. "The chassis is obviously different now than it was then, but that doesn't make a difference of 3 seconds per lap," Miller continued. "The difference is not black or white, it's more like a readjustment. Our bike was already competitive at the start of the year and if a bike does what you expect it to do, it doesn't really matter if you have steel, aluminium or carbon fibre underneath!"
MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec
3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778
8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168
12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990
13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323
14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093
16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435
- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down
- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down
*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)
Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121
8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323
10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339
12th Mir, Honda, +10.356
13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854
OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)
MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.