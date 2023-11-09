Jack Miller (KTM): A little more cornering speed, please

Arriving in Malaysia, three races before the end of the season, Jack Miller was already taking stock of his first season as a Red Bull KTM factory rider.

Jack Miller had already celebrated his first podium finish with his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team at the fourth race of the year in Spain, but was unable to build on this success in Jerez over the course of the season and is in a rather modest tenth place in the world championship standings with 144 points.

However, the fact that he finished outside the points in both the sprint and the main race in Thailand does not dampen his enthusiasm for the factory machine from Austria in the slightest. "It's difficult to make a detailed judgement, because the bike actually does everything well. You can't point the finger and say: the handling is terrible in this or that area. The RC16 is a modern 2023 MotoGP bike and as such it's pretty fantastic," explained the Australian. "Now, towards the end of the season, we understand a bit better how to tune the electronics. That's definitely a bonus."

Of course, riders always want improvements, Miller added. "Braking behaviour can always get better, and you can always ask for more acceleration and top speed. We are constantly looking for such improvements in the micro-second range. However, finding them is easier said than done," he said very cautiously.

Only then did the four-time MotoGP winner commit himself to a smaller shortcoming. "As far as I'm concerned, I'd like to understand how we can gain a bit more cornering speed. That's the area I would work on."

With the new carbon chassis, KTM has found a considerable amount of additional grip, explained Miller. "We have worked successfully in this direction and the next stages of development will help us even more. We are still in the process of fully understanding the front end set-up and finding more cornering speed that way, but we are not miles away. We have a great package, we just need to be more consistent."

The rollercoaster ride of his own results left Miller pretty unmoved. "We've had a few good results and a few not so good results, and that was to be expected in my familiarisation year," shrugged "Thriller Miller". "I'm enjoying working with the guys in my team, it's a fantastic opportunity in a wonderful environment. Now it's about learning from this year and continuing to improve."

At the GP in Malaysia, he will have valuable data at his disposal for the first time this year because the MotoGP teams tested at the Sepang International Circuit before the start of the season. "The chassis is obviously different now than it was then, but that doesn't make a difference of 3 seconds per lap," Miller continued. "The difference is not black or white, it's more like a readjustment. Our bike was already competitive at the start of the year and if a bike does what you expect it to do, it doesn't really matter if you have steel, aluminium or carbon fibre underneath!"

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.