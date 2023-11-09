Álvaro Bautista at Sepang: No second Bayliss?

The wildcard entry of Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) is causing a stir in Sepang. The stars of the MotoGP scene trust him to perform well, but hardly anyone believes that he can win.

The dramaturgy is set: Álvaro Bautista (38) spices up the already very tasty MotoGP soup in Sepang with a guest appearance. Ducati is giving its Superbike hero a wildcard for the Malaysian GP as a reward for his second consecutive world championship title on a bike from the Bologna-based motorbike factory founded in 1926.

The 59-time Superbike World Championship race winner is therefore swapping his Panigale V4R for a Desmosedici GP23. For world champion, world championship leader and brand colleague Pecco Bagnaia, the man from Toledo in the heart of Spain must prioritise one thing above all: "He should enjoy it. He will be amazed. For example, about the incredible braking performance and generally the development that has taken place in MotoGP since he switched to the Superbikes in 2019."

Bautista, 125cc World Champion in 2006, competed in MotoGP from 2010 to 2018, riding Suzuki, Honda, Aprilia and finally Ducati. His best classification in the world championship was fifth in 2012. However, the race veteran is not starting his adventure in Sepang completely unprepared. He impressed Jorge Martin with his times in private tests: "He is undoubtedly a fast rider. His lap times surprised me. He is also lightweight."

In Malaysia, with its long straights, this is an advantage that should not be underestimated for the Spaniard, who is 1.69 metres tall and weighs around 60 kilograms. Bautista does not see himself as a contender for victory. "Today's MotoGP bikes are so complex. The set-up with aero and electronics is more important than the rider. Above all, I want to have fun." Pecco Bagnaia, who, like Jorge Martin, is keeping his fingers crossed for him, has a similar view. "He will be very, very happy with a top ten finish."

So it doesn't necessarily look like a repeat of Troy Bayliss' much-quoted GP victory in 2006, when he won in Valencia as a replacement for the injured Sete Gibernau in a complete surprise and, together with Loris Capirossi, ensured the first ever MotoGP double victory for Ducati.