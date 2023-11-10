Stall order at Ducati? "The best must win"

Jorge Martin has already claimed seven sprint wins and four GP victories in 2023. That's why race director Gigi Dall'Igna only says the following about the stable order rumours in favour of Bagnaia: "That's complete nonsense."

As anyone can make any claims and opinions on social media these days, which often have nothing to do with the truth, rumours have spread in recent days that those responsible at Ducati Corse would under no circumstances allow world championship leader and world champion Pecco Bagnaia on the Lenovo Ducati to be dethroned by Jorge Martin on the factory Ducati of the Pramac customer teams. It was rumoured in some quarters that a corresponding stable order would be imposed in good time.

SPEEDWEEK.com took the opportunity to enquire with Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, in Sepang about the current state of affairs.

Gigi, since the introduction of the MotoGP four-stroke era in 2002, no rider from a customer team has ever won the world championship. Will Ducati Corse allow Bagnaia to be beaten by a rider from a satellite team? Or will they actually intervene with a stable order?

That's complete nonsense; such rubbish. These rumours make absolutely no sense. Because Martin is also under contract with Ducati. That's why we want to give him the best material and support him in the best possible way - as we have done so far.

But when Pecco Bagnaia won in Mandalika, after four winless Grand Prix, the jubilation in the Lenovo pits knew no bounds. Jorge Martin's successes are met with more restrained jubilation.

Yes, of course we are very happy about the factory team's successes; at the end of the day we want to offer our sponsors something. But the best must win!

Those are the only words I want to say on the subject.

It would be a different situation if the championship opponent was on a different make. Because in Sepang in 2017, you showed the leading Jorge Lorenzo the pit signal "Mapping 8". That was the secret code for: "Let Dovi win." This postponed the title decision against Marc Márquez (Honda) at least until the final in Valencia.

Exactly. Absolutely, yes. If we were fighting against a rider from another manufacturer, we could certainly think about such a strategy.

But now the story is completely different to 2017.

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.