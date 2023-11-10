Sepang FP1: Best time for Martin - 17th Marc Márquez

In the first free Sepang MotoGP practice session, the great Jorge Martin narrowly secured first place ahead of Alex Márquez. 8th Bezzecchi. 15th Bagnaia.

The first free MotoGP practice session at the Sepang Circuit was characterised by a lot of excitement, as challenger Jorge Martin's aim here is to further reduce the 18-point gap to world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia. The performance of Superbike World Champion and wildcard rider Álvaro Bautista was also eagerly awaited. His team is counting on a top ten result.

After ten minutes, Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati with 2:00.680 min was in the lead ahead of Aleix Espargaró, + 0.053 sec. 3rd Quartararo. 4th Martin, +0.380. 5th Pol Espargaró. 6th M. Márquez. 7th A. Fernández. 8th Zarco 9th Bastianini. 10 Morbidelli, + 0.683 sec - Also: 22nd Bautista, + 2.643 sec.

Then Alex Márquez improved to 2:00.530 min. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) was now 0.203 sec behind. Jorge Martin moved up to 3rd place - 0.312 sec behind. 4th Quartararo. 5th Pol Espargaró. 30 minutes to go in the 45-minute session.

Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder was in 12th place, Jack Miller in 9th, with the Australian testing a new exhaust system from Akropovic.

18 minutes before the end, Enea Bastianini moved up to 4th place, 0.372 sec behind 1st place, while world championship leader Bagnaia was only 15th (0.788 sec). Bezzecchi was also only 14th. Then Aleix Espargaró crashed in a second-gear corner, his Aprilia caught fire.

15 minutes before the chequered flag: 1. Alex Márquez with 200.530 min. 2. Aleix Espargaró. 3. Martin. 4th Zarco. 5th Bastianini. 6th Morbidelli. 7th Quatararo. 8th Bagnaia. 9th Pol Espargaró. 10th M. Márquez, + 0.580 sec. - also: 22nd Bautista, + 1.986.

After 35 of the 45 minutes, Yamaha factory rider Franco Morbidelli marched up to second place, then improved to 2'00.055 min - taking over first place. A little later, Quartararo clocked a time of 2'00.487 min, giving Yamaha a double lead on the timesheet! 3rd A. Fernández, KTM, + 0.412 sc.

But then the times continued to tumble and Marini set the second fastest time ahead of Augusto Fernández. 4th Quartararo. 5th Miller. 6th A. Márquez. 7th Oliveira. 8th Aleix Espargaró. 9th Martin. 10th Di Giannantonio. Seven minutes to go. Most of the riders took the soft front tyre and the hard rear tyre. Part of the track from Turn 7 to Turn 12 had been resurfaced.

But in the final minutes, Jorge Martin improved to 1:59.513 minutes, which was the new fastest time. He used medium tyres at the front and rear. Alex Márquez improved to 1:59.562 min, 0.049 sec behind 3rd place Zarco. 4th Morbidelli. More riders than usual took fresh tyres at the end, as rain is expected in qualifying.

Pecc Bagnaia was one of the riders who did not have new tyres fitted at the end.

FP1 MotoGP result, Sepang, 10.11.

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'59.513 min

2nd A. Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 0.731

8th Bezzecchi

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10th A. Fernández, KTM,

11th Miller, KTM

12th Oliveira, Aprilia

13th R. Fernández, Aprilia

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati,

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

World Championship leader Jaume Masiá (Leopard Honda) dominated the first Moto3 practice session in Sepang ahead of Turkish Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Deniz Öncü. FP1 result: 1. Masiá, Honda, 2:12.065 min. 2. Öncü, KTM, + 0.435. 3. Fenati, Honda, + 0.515. 4. Moreira, KTM, + 0.890. 5. Muñoz, KTM, + 0.893. 6. Rueda, KTM, + 0.977. 7. Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979. 8. Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.309. 9. Alonso, GAGAS, + 1.319. 10. Artigas, CFMOTO, + 1.355. 11. Holgado, KTM, + 1.415. 12. Ortolá, KTM, + 1.503.

Fermin Aldeguer also came out on top in the first Moto2 practice session at the Malaysian GP in Sepang. British rider Jake Dixon from the GASGAS team of Aspar Martinez lost only 09.060 seconds in second place. The German Husky team only finished 25th and 28th. Moto2 FP1 result: 1. Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 2;06.183 min. 2. Dixon, GASGAS, + 0.060 sec. 3. Acosta, Kalex, + 0.455. 4. Ogura, Kalex, + 0.466. 5. Foggia, Kalex, + 0.665. 6. Roberts, Kalex, + 0.577. 7. Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.867. 8. Chantra, Kalex, + 0.964. 9. Gonzalez, Kalex, 1.055. 10. Canet, Kalex, + 1.210. 11. Vietti, Kalex, + 1.230. 12. Sam Lowes, Kalex, + 1.249. - Also: 25. Tulovic, Husqvarna, + 2.812. 28. D. Binder, Kalex, 3.113.