Repsol-Honda: Aldeguer and Oliveira not coming

There is little competition at Repsol-Honda for the second place next to Joan Mir. Fermin Aldeguer and Miguel Oliveira have been ruled out as candidates.

Repsol-Honda is the only works team that still has a vacant seat. However, although the Japanese team has been able to predict since last winter that Marc Márquez would leave because he did not discover a winning motorbike for 2023 during the winter tests, the HRC managers have not yet made a decision. After all, the choice is not very promising anyway after Marc Márquez (to Gresini Ducati) and Alex Rins (to the Yamaha factory team).

The story with Fermin Aldeguer was just a storm in a teacup, an invention of Spanish TV journalist Ricard Jové, who was once team manager in the Blusens 125 team with Maverick Viñales and his manager and discoverer.

But Repsol-Honda cannot use a rookie who is 18 years old and has only won two Moto2 World Championship races this season. The only rookies to come to Repsol directly from the middleweight class were Pedrosa, Marc and Alex Márquez, who had already won a total of five world championship titles before moving up to MotoGP. Pedrosa three, the Márquez brothers two each.

With Fabio Di Giannantonio, Repsol-Honda at least has a candidate who achieved a third and a fourth MotoGP place in the final third of the 2023 season.

But Di Giannantonio has not met with much favour from HRC managers so far. The Moto2 teams such as Yamaha VR46 Master Camp and Fantic Racing also apparently got the impression that "Diggia" was a little out of touch after two MotoGP years.

Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini admitted in Sepang that he had held talks with Alberto Puig, but that he had a valid contract with his brother Valentino Rossi's team for 2024. But he would be tempted to bring a team as glorious as Repsol Honda back to the top.

Valentino Rossi and Honda have been bound by a deep enmity since the Italian defected to Yamaha at the end of 2003 after winning three titles and won four more MotoGP titles there - between 2004 and 2009.

Sky Italia reported that "few and confused ideas" were being observed at HRC.

Miguel Oliveira has signalled his interest in Repsol-Honda at the overseas races. But his manager father Paulo insisted on a three-year contract, HRC only offered a deal for one year because most works rider contracts expire at the end of 2024. In addition, Oliveira's private sponsors overlap with those of Honda; Paulo Oliveira therefore demanded financial compensation for the loss of these sponsors.

"After some contacts, we noticed a lack of strategy and leadership at Honda. That's why we decided to stay with RNF-Aprilia," Miguel Oliveira explained unequivocally ahead of the Sepang GP. "That was always my commitment and I will honour it."

Fabio Di Giannantonio therefore remains a candidate. Unless Honda surprisingly manages to persuade some current MotoGP rider to break his contract or buy him out at the last moment.

But in 18 days' time, this rider should already be sitting on a Honda RC213V at the Valencia test. So far, only Joan Mir (Repsol), Taka Nakagami and Johann Zarco (with LCR) have been confirmed as Honda riders.