Sepang, Friday: Alex Márquez ahead of Martin, Bagnaia 8th.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez snatched the Friday best time at the Malaysia GP from world championship contender Jorge Martin. They were followed by the Red Bull-KTM duo of Jack Miller and Brad Binder. Marc Márquez only in 15th place.

The times fell quickly right at the start of the 60-minute afternoon session. Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez needed just three laps on a fresh medium rear tyre (the softer of the two compounds available this weekend) to set the first 1:58 time of the weekend. Repsol Honda rider Marc Márquez, who experienced a scary moment for his brother right behind him at close quarters in the early stages, lined up in second place 0.298 seconds behind.

When Jorge Martin took to the track after 20 minutes with a fresh medium rear tyre, he immediately took the top spot on the timesheet with a 1:58.523 min. In comparison, the Pramac star's FP1 best time was still 1:59.513 min. However, his pole time from last year (also the all-time lap record on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit) was a 1:57.790 min.

Things went less well for Aleix Espargaró, the Aprilia rider slipped in Turn 1 after just ten minutes and then had a second slow crash in Turn 9 halfway through the hour-long practice session. Shortly after the start of the final quarter of an hour, he had to accept another fast crash in turn 5. With his FP1 crash, when his RS-GP also caught fire, it was already the fourth crash of his day! At least he escaped unhurt.

The times continued to fall in the final 15 minutes: Yamaha hopeful Fabio Quartararo briefly led the timesheet, then Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder, before Alex Márquez returned to the top with a 1:58.227 min.

World championship leader Pecco Bagnaia moved up to fourth place with nine minutes to go, but the decisive time chases shook up the standings once again - starting with Maverick Viñales, who moved up into the top five, before yellow flags were shown three minutes before the end due to a crash by RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández at turn 9.

The yellow phase was over in time for the final attacks - and Martin set the first 1:57 time of the day, but was once again outdone by Alex Márquez on the GP22 in Gresini colours with a 1:57.823 min! He was followed by Jack Miller and Brad Binder, both Red Bull KTM factory riders, in third and fourth place.

Bagnaia secured his Q2 ticket in eighth place. His VR46 mate Franco Morbidelli (11th) made a spectacular save in turn 9 at the finish. However, "Franky" then stood in the way of his Yamaha team-mate Quartararo, who was visibly annoyed but still managed to stay in the top 10 in seventh place.

Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini (12th), who finished second in last year's Malaysian GP, and Marc Márquez (15th) with his three Honda team-mates were among those to qualify for Q1.

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780

Moto2 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Ogura, Kalex, 2:06.093 min

2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090 sec

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.100

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.150

5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.196

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.506

7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.604

8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.655

9th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.667

10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.692

11th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.711

12th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.729

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.856

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.889



Also:

19th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.203

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.634

Moto3 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Masia, Honda, 2:12.065 min

2nd Öncü, KTM, + 0.435 sec

3rd Furusato, Honda, + 0.453

4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.490

5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.505

6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.509

7th Fenati, Honda, + 0.515

8th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.582

9th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.597

10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.738

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.875

12th Moreira, KTM, + 0.890

13th Rueda, KTM, + 0.977

14th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979



Also:

22nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.723