Sepang, Friday: Alex Márquez ahead of Martin, Bagnaia 8th.
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The times fell quickly right at the start of the 60-minute afternoon session. Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez needed just three laps on a fresh medium rear tyre (the softer of the two compounds available this weekend) to set the first 1:58 time of the weekend. Repsol Honda rider Marc Márquez, who experienced a scary moment for his brother right behind him at close quarters in the early stages, lined up in second place 0.298 seconds behind.
When Jorge Martin took to the track after 20 minutes with a fresh medium rear tyre, he immediately took the top spot on the timesheet with a 1:58.523 min. In comparison, the Pramac star's FP1 best time was still 1:59.513 min. However, his pole time from last year (also the all-time lap record on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit) was a 1:57.790 min.
Things went less well for Aleix Espargaró, the Aprilia rider slipped in Turn 1 after just ten minutes and then had a second slow crash in Turn 9 halfway through the hour-long practice session. Shortly after the start of the final quarter of an hour, he had to accept another fast crash in turn 5. With his FP1 crash, when his RS-GP also caught fire, it was already the fourth crash of his day! At least he escaped unhurt.
The times continued to fall in the final 15 minutes: Yamaha hopeful Fabio Quartararo briefly led the timesheet, then Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder, before Alex Márquez returned to the top with a 1:58.227 min.
World championship leader Pecco Bagnaia moved up to fourth place with nine minutes to go, but the decisive time chases shook up the standings once again - starting with Maverick Viñales, who moved up into the top five, before yellow flags were shown three minutes before the end due to a crash by RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández at turn 9.
The yellow phase was over in time for the final attacks - and Martin set the first 1:57 time of the day, but was once again outdone by Alex Márquez on the GP22 in Gresini colours with a 1:57.823 min! He was followed by Jack Miller and Brad Binder, both Red Bull KTM factory riders, in third and fourth place.
Bagnaia secured his Q2 ticket in eighth place. His VR46 mate Franco Morbidelli (11th) made a spectacular save in turn 9 at the finish. However, "Franky" then stood in the way of his Yamaha team-mate Quartararo, who was visibly annoyed but still managed to stay in the top 10 in seventh place.
Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini (12th), who finished second in last year's Malaysian GP, and Marc Márquez (15th) with his three Honda team-mates were among those to qualify for Q1.
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780
Moto2 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Ogura, Kalex, 2:06.093 min
2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090 sec
3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.100
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.150
5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.196
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.506
7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.604
8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.655
9th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.667
10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.692
11th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.711
12th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.729
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.856
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.889
Also:
19th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.203
24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.634
Moto3 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Masia, Honda, 2:12.065 min
2nd Öncü, KTM, + 0.435 sec
3rd Furusato, Honda, + 0.453
4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.490
5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.505
6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.509
7th Fenati, Honda, + 0.515
8th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.582
9th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.597
10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.738
11th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.875
12th Moreira, KTM, + 0.890
13th Rueda, KTM, + 0.977
14th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979
Also:
22nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.723