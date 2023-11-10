Fabio Quartararo: "Top 5 would be a good result"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The MotoGP qualifying session at the Sepang Circuit gave Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo the seventh fastest time, he lost 0.576 seconds on Alex Márquez's best time and was then annoyed because his team-mate Franco Morbidelli, of all people, had destroyed a fast lap for him after a small braking error. "El Diablo" signalled to the Italian that he should no longer dawdle on the racing line in future.
"At that point, I didn't know whether that could have been my best lap. When you're pushing, you can't say in advance whether it will be a new best time. But it was certainly an excellent lap," said the 2021 World Champion. "I think I still had a little room for improvement, but it wasn't much. That's why I can't judge whether it would have been my best lap."
The Yamaha duo did well in the morning. Where can the Yamaha riders play to the strengths of the M1 here? "I don't know," smiled Fabio, in a good mood and visibly relaxed. "Because sometimes we come to a racetrack. Where we never expected to be competitive. That was the case with us in India, for example. I was fast here today, Franco too. But it's difficult to explain why. We just can't always find the feeling we need to go fast. If you use a used tyre, you don't feel much. But when you fit a new rear tyre, you can feel the tyre very well. That's quite a positive aspect because it can help us to get good grid positions."
"But on some tracks, where our pace is very strong and consistent, we can't improve enough with fresh tyres. But here the rear tyre is degrading a lot, so the difference in lap times is quite huge," added Fabio.
What expectations does the Frenchman now have for the two races here? "I want to fight for the podium, because our pace is really good. But there are a lot of drivers. Close together. But I think we are in the top five or top six in terms of race pace. I hope and expect now that we will have a great qualifying 2. I want to be on the first two rows of the grid. In the sprint, it's all about the first laps, the pace and the tyres. If we can finish in the top five in the sprint tomorrow. That would be a very good result for us."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780
Moto2 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Ogura, Kalex, 2:06.093 min
2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090 sec
3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.100
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.150
5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.196
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.506
7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.604
8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.655
9th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.667
10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.692
11th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.711
12th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.729
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.856
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.889
Also:
19th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.203
24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.634
Moto3 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Masia, Honda, 2:12.065 min
2nd Öncü, KTM, + 0.435 sec
3rd Furusato, Honda, + 0.453
4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.490
5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.505
6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.509
7th Fenati, Honda, + 0.515
8th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.582
9th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.597
10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.738
11th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.875
12th Moreira, KTM, + 0.890
13th Rueda, KTM, + 0.977
14th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979
Also:
22nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.723