Fabio Quartararo: "Top 5 would be a good result"

The MotoGP qualifying session at the Sepang Circuit gave Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo the seventh fastest time, he lost 0.576 seconds on Alex Márquez's best time and was then annoyed because his team-mate Franco Morbidelli, of all people, had destroyed a fast lap for him after a small braking error. "El Diablo" signalled to the Italian that he should no longer dawdle on the racing line in future.

"At that point, I didn't know whether that could have been my best lap. When you're pushing, you can't say in advance whether it will be a new best time. But it was certainly an excellent lap," said the 2021 World Champion. "I think I still had a little room for improvement, but it wasn't much. That's why I can't judge whether it would have been my best lap."

The Yamaha duo did well in the morning. Where can the Yamaha riders play to the strengths of the M1 here? "I don't know," smiled Fabio, in a good mood and visibly relaxed. "Because sometimes we come to a racetrack. Where we never expected to be competitive. That was the case with us in India, for example. I was fast here today, Franco too. But it's difficult to explain why. We just can't always find the feeling we need to go fast. If you use a used tyre, you don't feel much. But when you fit a new rear tyre, you can feel the tyre very well. That's quite a positive aspect because it can help us to get good grid positions."

"But on some tracks, where our pace is very strong and consistent, we can't improve enough with fresh tyres. But here the rear tyre is degrading a lot, so the difference in lap times is quite huge," added Fabio.

What expectations does the Frenchman now have for the two races here? "I want to fight for the podium, because our pace is really good. But there are a lot of drivers. Close together. But I think we are in the top five or top six in terms of race pace. I hope and expect now that we will have a great qualifying 2. I want to be on the first two rows of the grid. In the sprint, it's all about the first laps, the pace and the tyres. If we can finish in the top five in the sprint tomorrow. That would be a very good result for us."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780

Moto2 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Ogura, Kalex, 2:06.093 min

2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090 sec

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.100

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.150

5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.196

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.506

7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.604

8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.655

9th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.667

10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.692

11th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.711

12th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.729

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.856

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.889



Also:

19th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.203

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.634

Moto3 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Masia, Honda, 2:12.065 min

2nd Öncü, KTM, + 0.435 sec

3rd Furusato, Honda, + 0.453

4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.490

5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.505

6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.509

7th Fenati, Honda, + 0.515

8th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.582

9th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.597

10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.738

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.875

12th Moreira, KTM, + 0.890

13th Rueda, KTM, + 0.977

14th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979



Also:

22nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.723