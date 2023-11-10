Alex Márquez (1st): Contract with Gresini, not Ducati
Alex Márquez made a good impression right from the start in Sepang on Friday and even snatched the day's fastest time from Pramac ace Jorge Martin at the finish. The Gresini Ducati rider's 1:57.823 min was only just above the all-time lap record and Martin's pole time from last year, a 1:57.790 min.
Although the younger Márquez has only finished on the podium once in Malaysia (he celebrated his Moto2 title in second place in 2019), he emphasised the following about the 5.543-kilometre Sepang International Circuit: "I really like the track, I love it, I've also won a title here. I was often very fast here."
However, his strong performance is not specific to the track: "I was also very fast in Thailand recently, but I was not yet back to 100 per cent after my injury. We were also fast in Australia, but I was still suffering a lot with my ribs there," said Alex, who suffered four broken ribs in qualifying for the first Indian GP on 23 September.
"It's a job we've been doing for many races," explained the 27-year-old Spaniard. "In Misano we changed the set-up a bit, so I feel much better. When you come to a track like this one, you feel great from the first lap and the set-up works, it makes it much easier. You just have to concentrate on your riding and try to find the limit and the references instead of changing things on the bike that have a big impact on your feeling. We only adjusted two clicks, nothing major. That makes it much easier."
The lap times seemed to come relatively easily to Alex Márquez. "Yes, I was very determined to get the job done from the first moment today. Marc was behind me on the first run and Marini on the second, but I said to myself: 'It doesn't matter, I have the speed to do it'. If you're confident in your head, then you just do it."
The two-time world champion (2014 in Moto3 and 2019 in Moto2) feels in the flow. "It's not that everything is easy, but in a natural way. That's very positive."
If Alex Márquez can confirm his performance over the next two days, it is quite possible that he will come up against title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the races. Have there been any discussions with the Ducati management about how he should behave towards his brand colleagues in such a case? "No, I have a contract with Gresini and not with Ducati," replied the Spaniard. "But they didn't say anything to me anyway."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780