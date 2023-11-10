Alex Márquez (1st): Contract with Gresini, not Ducati

After recovering from a rib injury, Alex Márquez cheerfully shook up the top of the MotoGP timesheets on the first day of the Malaysian GP. He was in the flow, explained the Gresini man, who did not have to take any special consideration.

Alex Márquez made a good impression right from the start in Sepang on Friday and even snatched the day's fastest time from Pramac ace Jorge Martin at the finish. The Gresini Ducati rider's 1:57.823 min was only just above the all-time lap record and Martin's pole time from last year, a 1:57.790 min.

Although the younger Márquez has only finished on the podium once in Malaysia (he celebrated his Moto2 title in second place in 2019), he emphasised the following about the 5.543-kilometre Sepang International Circuit: "I really like the track, I love it, I've also won a title here. I was often very fast here."

However, his strong performance is not specific to the track: "I was also very fast in Thailand recently, but I was not yet back to 100 per cent after my injury. We were also fast in Australia, but I was still suffering a lot with my ribs there," said Alex, who suffered four broken ribs in qualifying for the first Indian GP on 23 September.

"It's a job we've been doing for many races," explained the 27-year-old Spaniard. "In Misano we changed the set-up a bit, so I feel much better. When you come to a track like this one, you feel great from the first lap and the set-up works, it makes it much easier. You just have to concentrate on your riding and try to find the limit and the references instead of changing things on the bike that have a big impact on your feeling. We only adjusted two clicks, nothing major. That makes it much easier."

The lap times seemed to come relatively easily to Alex Márquez. "Yes, I was very determined to get the job done from the first moment today. Marc was behind me on the first run and Marini on the second, but I said to myself: 'It doesn't matter, I have the speed to do it'. If you're confident in your head, then you just do it."

The two-time world champion (2014 in Moto3 and 2019 in Moto2) feels in the flow. "It's not that everything is easy, but in a natural way. That's very positive."

If Alex Márquez can confirm his performance over the next two days, it is quite possible that he will come up against title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the races. Have there been any discussions with the Ducati management about how he should behave towards his brand colleagues in such a case? "No, I have a contract with Gresini and not with Ducati," replied the Spaniard. "But they didn't say anything to me anyway."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780