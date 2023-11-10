Jorge Martin: "Just has to be faster than Bagnaia"

It is already certain that a Ducati rider will become MotoGP World Champion in 2023. World championship runner-up Jorge Martin, who also finished second in Friday's practice session in Sepang, takes a close look at what world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia is doing.

With a perfect weekend in Thailand, Jorge Martin reduced his deficit in the championship standings to 13 points over defending champion Pecco Bagnaia. The title fight enters the next round in Malaysia, followed by the races in Qatar and Valencia.

In the second practice session on Friday afternoon, which alone decides who qualifies for Qualifying 1 and 2 on Saturday, Martin finished second - 0.174 seconds behind Ducati brand colleague Alex Marquez from the Gresini team. Factory rider Bagnaia finished almost 6/10 sec behind in 8th place, and the riders were under particular pressure because the weather forecast did not rule out rain. "That puts additional stress on you because you always have to be in the top 10," said Pramac ace Martin in Sepang in a small group of journalists. "Otherwise you're suddenly in big trouble when the rain comes. If it rains in the race, the risk is big for everyone. We have to control this risk - I won the last race in the rain and have the confidence to do so. But I have to keep my feet on the ground and find out how I can be faster than Pecco, that's all."

"I feel competitive, I really enjoy this track," emphasised the 25-year-old. "I felt particularly strong in the afternoon, 1:57 min is an impressive time for Friday. They have removed some of the bumps on the track, but there are now new ones - the one in turn 7 is particularly big. But overall they've done a good job, the grip is almost the same as before. I made mistakes during my time chase, so I assume that I still have something up my sleeve for Saturday. But the others will also improve. Last year I rode 1:57.7 minutes - if everything feels right, I want to improve on that time."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780