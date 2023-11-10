Jorge Martin: "Just has to be faster than Bagnaia"
With a perfect weekend in Thailand, Jorge Martin reduced his deficit in the championship standings to 13 points over defending champion Pecco Bagnaia. The title fight enters the next round in Malaysia, followed by the races in Qatar and Valencia.
In the second practice session on Friday afternoon, which alone decides who qualifies for Qualifying 1 and 2 on Saturday, Martin finished second - 0.174 seconds behind Ducati brand colleague Alex Marquez from the Gresini team. Factory rider Bagnaia finished almost 6/10 sec behind in 8th place, and the riders were under particular pressure because the weather forecast did not rule out rain. "That puts additional stress on you because you always have to be in the top 10," said Pramac ace Martin in Sepang in a small group of journalists. "Otherwise you're suddenly in big trouble when the rain comes. If it rains in the race, the risk is big for everyone. We have to control this risk - I won the last race in the rain and have the confidence to do so. But I have to keep my feet on the ground and find out how I can be faster than Pecco, that's all."
"I feel competitive, I really enjoy this track," emphasised the 25-year-old. "I felt particularly strong in the afternoon, 1:57 min is an impressive time for Friday. They have removed some of the bumps on the track, but there are now new ones - the one in turn 7 is particularly big. But overall they've done a good job, the grip is almost the same as before. I made mistakes during my time chase, so I assume that I still have something up my sleeve for Saturday. But the others will also improve. Last year I rode 1:57.7 minutes - if everything feels right, I want to improve on that time."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780