Jack Miller (KTM/3rd): Fast right from the start
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"I don't know why, but every time we put the high-temperature carcass on the rear tyre, I have a hard time. I knew that Michelin had the standard construction in the container again here, so I was really looking forward to the Malaysian Grand Prix," revealed the Australian. "And indeed, the standard tyres turned the RC16 into the bike I'm used to! Everything felt good from the first metre, I was fast right from the start. For the afternoon we only made a few minor adjustments to the set-up, then I went on the time attack and took third place. It's been a while since we've been so close to the front, so I'm delighted with this result!"
But "Thriller Miller" also managed a good rhythm over a longer distance. "I rode a lot on used tyres in the second session and our pace was good. I'm happy with the first day here in Malaysia and I'm looking forward to qualifying and the sprint race on Saturday!"
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780
Moto2 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Ogura, Kalex, 2:06.093 min
2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090 sec
3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.100
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.150
5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.196
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.506
7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.604
8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.655
9th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.667
10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.692
11th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.711
12th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.729
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.856
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.889
Also:
19th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.203
24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.634
Moto3 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Masia, Honda, 2:12.065 min
2nd Öncü, KTM, + 0.435 sec
3rd Furusato, Honda, + 0.453
4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.490
5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.505
6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.509
7th Fenati, Honda, + 0.515
8th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.582
9th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.597
10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.738
11th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.875
12th Moreira, KTM, + 0.890
13th Rueda, KTM, + 0.977
14th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979
Also:
22nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.723