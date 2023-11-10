Jack Miller (KTM/3rd): Fast right from the start

After heat-resistant special carcasses for India and Thailand, Michelin is back on the standard tyre construction for the Malaysian GP. To the delight of Jack Miller, who reached Ran3 on his Red Bull KTM on Friday.

"I don't know why, but every time we put the high-temperature carcass on the rear tyre, I have a hard time. I knew that Michelin had the standard construction in the container again here, so I was really looking forward to the Malaysian Grand Prix," revealed the Australian. "And indeed, the standard tyres turned the RC16 into the bike I'm used to! Everything felt good from the first metre, I was fast right from the start. For the afternoon we only made a few minor adjustments to the set-up, then I went on the time attack and took third place. It's been a while since we've been so close to the front, so I'm delighted with this result!"

But "Thriller Miller" also managed a good rhythm over a longer distance. "I rode a lot on used tyres in the second session and our pace was good. I'm happy with the first day here in Malaysia and I'm looking forward to qualifying and the sprint race on Saturday!"

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780

Moto2 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Ogura, Kalex, 2:06.093 min

2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090 sec

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.100

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.150

5th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.196

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.506

7th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.604

8th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.655

9th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.667

10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.692

11th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.711

12th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.729

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.856

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.889



Also:

19th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.203

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.634

Moto3 combined times after FP2, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Masia, Honda, 2:12.065 min

2nd Öncü, KTM, + 0.435 sec

3rd Furusato, Honda, + 0.453

4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.490

5th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.505

6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.509

7th Fenati, Honda, + 0.515

8th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.582

9th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.597

10th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.738

11th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.875

12th Moreira, KTM, + 0.890

13th Rueda, KTM, + 0.977

14th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.979



Also:

22nd Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.723