Brad Binder (KTM/4th): Better in every respect

"We had a super-good day. We still had a few problems this morning, but the guys in the pits ironed them out perfectly for the afternoon, and every time I picked up the pace, I set a good time. We also have a good rhythm for the race, fast and super-consistent," beamed the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "The most important thing is that we made it straight into Q2. We'll attack again on Saturday and hopefully get a good qualifying result. I'm looking forward to the races!"

The cold-blooded South African almost went down during one of his attacks on Friday afternoon. "I was on a spirited lap with my last tyre, turned the throttle at the wrong moment in Turn 12 and briefly lost control of the front wheel. Despite my swerve, the stopwatch still stopped at 1:58.7 minutes at the end of the lap. When I saw that, I realised that we still had a bit in reserve!"

After the winter tests before the start of the 2023 season, Malaysia is the first track where the KTM stars can draw direct comparisons between the new RC16 version with carbon chassis and the predecessor model with steel frame. And just like Jack Miller the day before, Brad Binder only had positive things to say about the new design. "What do I like most about the carbon fibre chassis? It's competitive and allows me to fight for podium places," grinned Binder at first, but then let the details slip.

"The bike decelerates very well and it's easy to manoeuvre around the corners. We are still looking for a bit more grip on the rear wheel," he added. "But overall, the difference compared to last year is that the bike has improved in every respect. It gives you reserves on the brakes because you can still stop if you're too late. Because the bike is more stable, you can carry more momentum into the corner. And you can hit the throttle a little harder at the exit of the corner."

If he had a wish list for next year, Binder continued, he would add cornering speed to it. "More grip on the rear wheel - that's what we're missing!"