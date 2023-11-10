Pecco Bagnaia (8th): Happier than he has been for a long time

World Championship leader Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was very satisfied with his factory Ducati and his race pace on Friday in Sepang. However, he also knows what he still needs to work on compared to Pramac ace Jorge Martin.

Eighth place in the timesheets and 0.597 seconds behind Alex Márquez's fastest time of the day may not seem like an outstanding result for a MotoGP World Champion at first glance, especially as his title rival Jorge Martin was clearly ahead of him in second place. Nevertheless, Pecco Bagnaia emphasised on Friday in Sepang: "I am very, very happy. This is the first Friday on which I have no wishes for my team for Saturday. That hasn't happened for a long time - maybe last time before Barcelona."

"In general, I'm very happy with the braking phase and the traction," said the Ducati works rider. "I'm still lacking a bit of speed on the first run with the softer rear tyre, but I think we've made a step forward there too today. I was just a bit unlucky with the yellow flag [after Raúl Fernández's crash at the end of the practice session], but overall I'm very happy."

Bagnaia, who had to go into Q1 twice at Mandalika and Phillip Island, can put the first tick behind his tasks for this weekend with a top 10 result on Friday and thus a direct Q2 entry. Is this particularly important in the title fight, especially as his challenger Martin is currently in absolute top form on one lap?

"It was very important to get straight into Q2," agreed the 26-year-old Italian. At the same time, however, he also pointed out: "I was already in the top 10 in Thailand on Friday, but the feeling was not the same as today. My pace today was incredible. On used tyres I was only two or three tenths slower compared to the first exit. That is very important. Nevertheless, we still have another step to take. On Saturday morning - without making any changes to the bike - I will improve myself. That's the most important thing."

Bagnaia himself said that his feeling had not been so good recently before the Catalunya GP, when he had the frightening accident shortly after the start. So is the six-time winner of the season confident of a perfect weekend again for the first time, like his commanding performance at the Austrian GP in August?

"That's difficult because I had a clear performance advantage in Austria. I was able to brake harder, had good traction and didn't notice any tyre wear in the race," said the championship leader, looking back. "This track here in Malaysia is completely different. But normally we are always very, very strong in terms of race pace. He is even stronger when chasing times. He has made a step forward compared to us and the rest since Barcelona, that is clear to see," he said, referring to his title rival Jorge Martin. "We have to find that feeling again."

Bagnaia knows how important qualifying is for the course of the race in the sprint and main race. "Maybe not so much on this track because you can have an advantage on the long straight with the Ducati and the Device, but on other tracks like Valencia it can be a problem not to start from the front row. Regaining that feeling [on the one fast lap] is therefore very important."

Despite the pressure in the world championship fight against his brand colleague, Pecco was able to ride freely, he assured when asked. "I don't have the feeling that I'm blocked, as was the case last year in Valencia at the last race," he smiled. "Every rider deals with the pressure differently, but I don't think it will affect his performance. I think he will still be very competitive."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780