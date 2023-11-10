Maverick Viñales (5th): "Honda's interest honours me"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Spanish press wants to know that HRC is making serious efforts to secure the services of Maverick Viñales (28) for the coming season. This is because Marc Márquez's seat is still vacant and Repsol Honda team headmaster Alberto Puig is currently praising his compatriot to the skies.
"I am honoured by Honda's interest. But I have a contract with my current team for 2024. But it's good for me because they have to be extra nice to me at Aprilia now," grinned Viñales on Friday in Sepang when asked about this.
The 25-time GP winner, however, was not particularly nice to his employer from Noale in the run-up to the Malaysian GP. On Thursday, he blatantly blasphemed about the problems with the heat emission of the RS-GP, which recently forced him to retire in Buriram. "The problem has been known for a long time and we just can't find a solution. I never really give up. Not even in a mountain bike race. But I had 200 pulses."
Viñales commented irritably on RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernandez's side-swipe that he was coping well with the heat on his Aprilia. "He should shut up. Aleix and I are both extremely fit. On last year's Aprilia, which he rides, this problem was nowhere near as extreme."
However, the 224-time GP participant and 2016 Moto3 World Champion felt that the first day of practice on the Sepang track was "really, really good. The reason why I was quite far down the timesheets for a long time was the lack of grip. But that got better and better and I was happy with my times on fresh tyres."
Viñales was helped by the fact that his bike did not become a rolling sauna this time. "It certainly helped that it wasn't so hot today." Finally, after criticising the Aprilia technicians, he praised them. "The measures to improve heat dissipation were already recognisable. We had five degrees less and I believe that we will look better when it's hotter again."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780