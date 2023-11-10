Maverick Viñales (5th): "Honda's interest honours me"

After being far from Q2 for a long time, Maverick Viñales turned up the heat at the end of practice. Nevertheless, after the first day in Sepang, he first had to comment on his future.

The Spanish press wants to know that HRC is making serious efforts to secure the services of Maverick Viñales (28) for the coming season. This is because Marc Márquez's seat is still vacant and Repsol Honda team headmaster Alberto Puig is currently praising his compatriot to the skies.

"I am honoured by Honda's interest. But I have a contract with my current team for 2024. But it's good for me because they have to be extra nice to me at Aprilia now," grinned Viñales on Friday in Sepang when asked about this.

The 25-time GP winner, however, was not particularly nice to his employer from Noale in the run-up to the Malaysian GP. On Thursday, he blatantly blasphemed about the problems with the heat emission of the RS-GP, which recently forced him to retire in Buriram. "The problem has been known for a long time and we just can't find a solution. I never really give up. Not even in a mountain bike race. But I had 200 pulses."

Viñales commented irritably on RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernandez's side-swipe that he was coping well with the heat on his Aprilia. "He should shut up. Aleix and I are both extremely fit. On last year's Aprilia, which he rides, this problem was nowhere near as extreme."

However, the 224-time GP participant and 2016 Moto3 World Champion felt that the first day of practice on the Sepang track was "really, really good. The reason why I was quite far down the timesheets for a long time was the lack of grip. But that got better and better and I was happy with my times on fresh tyres."

Viñales was helped by the fact that his bike did not become a rolling sauna this time. "It certainly helped that it wasn't so hot today." Finally, after criticising the Aprilia technicians, he praised them. "The measures to improve heat dissipation were already recognisable. We had five degrees less and I believe that we will look better when it's hotter again."

