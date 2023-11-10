What Luca Marini says about Repsol Honda's offer

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Those responsible at the Honda Racing Corporation are grasping at every straw to find a successor to MotoGP star Marc Marquez. VR46 rider Luca Marini on the pros and cons of such a change.

Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini admitted in Sepang that he had held talks with Alberto Puig about a move to the glorious Repsol Honda team. Following Marc Marquez's escape to Gresini Ducati, the team is desperately looking for a successor to the Spanish giant. However, Marini has a valid contract with his half-brother Valentino Rossi's team for 2024. Furthermore, the current performance of the Honda RC213V does not match the Italian's sporting ambitions.

"I feel strong and have improved a lot during the season," said the 26-year-old in Sepang late on Friday afternoon. "Next year, I want to be competitive and fight for podiums in every race. I want to achieve better results, that's my main goal. I will do everything I can to achieve that. At the moment I have the best bike. But going to a factory team, developing my own bike together with the engineers and setting my own path would be something completely different. I know that my current package is fantastic and that my team is working very well. The Ducati works brilliantly in every situation and in all conditions. But as a rider I also have dreams and goals - riding for a factory team is something incredible. But it takes the right project and the right situation."

Marini finished the Friday practice session in Malaysia in sixth place, a good half-second behind the outstanding Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

"I had expected a better and easier day, but the track is completely different from the test," said eighth-placed Marini. "Last year the track was incredible and offered a lot of grip, I felt comfortable. Today I stumbled - like many others. I managed a good lap in FP2 and made it into the top 6, which was nice, but we still need to improve, especially in the last part of the braking manoeuvre. If I can do that, I can get the bike up earlier and then accelerate better. That's my goal for Saturday, Alex Marquez rode very impressively."

