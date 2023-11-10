What Luca Marini says about Repsol Honda's offer
Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini admitted in Sepang that he had held talks with Alberto Puig about a move to the glorious Repsol Honda team. Following Marc Marquez's escape to Gresini Ducati, the team is desperately looking for a successor to the Spanish giant. However, Marini has a valid contract with his half-brother Valentino Rossi's team for 2024. Furthermore, the current performance of the Honda RC213V does not match the Italian's sporting ambitions.
"I feel strong and have improved a lot during the season," said the 26-year-old in Sepang late on Friday afternoon. "Next year, I want to be competitive and fight for podiums in every race. I want to achieve better results, that's my main goal. I will do everything I can to achieve that. At the moment I have the best bike. But going to a factory team, developing my own bike together with the engineers and setting my own path would be something completely different. I know that my current package is fantastic and that my team is working very well. The Ducati works brilliantly in every situation and in all conditions. But as a rider I also have dreams and goals - riding for a factory team is something incredible. But it takes the right project and the right situation."
Marini finished the Friday practice session in Malaysia in sixth place, a good half-second behind the outstanding Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).
"I had expected a better and easier day, but the track is completely different from the test," said eighth-placed Marini. "Last year the track was incredible and offered a lot of grip, I felt comfortable. Today I stumbled - like many others. I managed a good lap in FP2 and made it into the top 6, which was nice, but we still need to improve, especially in the last part of the braking manoeuvre. If I can do that, I can get the bike up earlier and then accelerate better. That's my goal for Saturday, Alex Marquez rode very impressively."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780