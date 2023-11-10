What Luca Marini says about Repsol Honda's offer

Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini admitted in Sepang that he had held talks with Alberto Puig about a move to the glorious Repsol Honda team. Following Marc Marquez's escape to Gresini Ducati, the team is desperately looking for a successor to the Spanish giant. However, Marini has a valid contract with his half-brother Valentino Rossi's team for 2024. Furthermore, the current performance of the Honda RC213V does not match the Italian's sporting ambitions.

"I feel strong and have improved a lot during the season," said the 26-year-old in Sepang late on Friday afternoon. "Next year, I want to be competitive and fight for podiums in every race. I want to achieve better results, that's my main goal. I will do everything I can to achieve that. At the moment I have the best bike. But going to a factory team, developing my own bike together with the engineers and setting my own path would be something completely different. I know that my current package is fantastic and that my team is working very well. The Ducati works brilliantly in every situation and in all conditions. But as a rider I also have dreams and goals - riding for a factory team is something incredible. But it takes the right project and the right situation."

Marini finished the Friday practice session in Malaysia in sixth place, a good half-second behind the outstanding Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).



"I had expected a better and easier day, but the track is completely different from the test," said eighth-placed Marini. "Last year the track was incredible and offered a lot of grip, I felt comfortable. Today I stumbled - like many others. I managed a good lap in FP2 and made it into the top 6, which was nice, but we still need to improve, especially in the last part of the braking manoeuvre. If I can do that, I can get the bike up earlier and then accelerate better. That's my goal for Saturday, Alex Marquez rode very impressively."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780