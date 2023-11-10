Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/9th): "Ask Michelin!"

World Championship third Marco Bezzecchi was not quite at the front on Friday in Sepang, but knows the reasons for this and was satisfied with his overall feeling.

"I can't complain, I'm happy, especially with my pace," said Marco Bezzecchi after the first day of practice in Malaysia and his ninth place (+0.627 sec). "I had hoped for a bit more on one lap, but I had to adapt my plan at short notice."

"I tried a 'time attack' in the morning and used one more tyre than planned because there was a threat of rain and we had to understand how the bike would behave. That's why I only had the chance of a time attack in the afternoon," explained the Ducati GP22 rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

In addition: "I had a tyre that had already heated up once and wasn't really good. When I started with the tyre in the afternoon, I was really slow and I couldn't really understand why it was like that. But we soon had to start another time attack because the rain clouds were always there - and during the 'time attack' I understood why I was slow. The other tyre was much better."

"My pace wasn't too bad and my overall feeling with the bike wasn't too bad either. But with only one real time attack, I wasn't fast enough. Normally I do two time trials in a row. I have to improve on that. But we achieved our goal of advancing directly to Q2," added the 24-year-old Italian.

When asked about the reasons for the recurring problems with the preheated tyres, "Bez" replied coolly: "Ask Michelin. I don't know, sorry."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780