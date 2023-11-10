Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/9th): "Ask Michelin!"
"I can't complain, I'm happy, especially with my pace," said Marco Bezzecchi after the first day of practice in Malaysia and his ninth place (+0.627 sec). "I had hoped for a bit more on one lap, but I had to adapt my plan at short notice."
"I tried a 'time attack' in the morning and used one more tyre than planned because there was a threat of rain and we had to understand how the bike would behave. That's why I only had the chance of a time attack in the afternoon," explained the Ducati GP22 rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.
In addition: "I had a tyre that had already heated up once and wasn't really good. When I started with the tyre in the afternoon, I was really slow and I couldn't really understand why it was like that. But we soon had to start another time attack because the rain clouds were always there - and during the 'time attack' I understood why I was slow. The other tyre was much better."
"My pace wasn't too bad and my overall feeling with the bike wasn't too bad either. But with only one real time attack, I wasn't fast enough. Normally I do two time trials in a row. I have to improve on that. But we achieved our goal of advancing directly to Q2," added the 24-year-old Italian.
When asked about the reasons for the recurring problems with the preheated tyres, "Bez" replied coolly: "Ask Michelin. I don't know, sorry."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780