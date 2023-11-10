Aleix Espargaró (20th): "Faster than Usain Bolt"

Four crashes in one day of practice: Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró nevertheless took the disaster on Friday Sepang with humour. He was also able to prove that he is physically fit.

"It would have been completely different if things had gone well but I still hadn't been fast. But I know exactly what it was," Aleix Espargaró (34) reassured his team after his four practice crashes. "I used a new, slightly longer Öhlins fork for the third time this season. That hadn't worked back then. But I wanted to try it out again in Sepang." That went down the drain, or rather the leather.

With his tattered leather suit, the three-time MotoGP winner could no longer do much good after his adventures. But he provided the most spectacular pictures of the day. Especially in the first of his four crashes in the final corner of Sepang. "Some oil dripped onto the hot exhaust. Because of the flames, I had to get out of there as quickly as possible. Almost faster than Usain Bolt," said the Catalan, who still felt like joking. "It looked like a teppanyaki show cooking."

The problem with the difficult handling with the other fork continued dramatically in the afternoon. In just over 30 minutes, the older of the two Espargaró brothers slipped three more times, even surpassing Marc Márquez's record of three crashes in one day at the Sachsenring. However, the Honda rider even recorded five crashes in around 40 hours at the German GP.

"The crashes were all pretty harmless in slow places," said 318-time GP participant Aleix Espargaró after the exciting training day. Above all, he survived his series of crashes virtually uninjured. He only had to have a small flesh wound on his elbow stitched up at the medical centre. "These stitches hurt more than my crashes."

Nevertheless, the world championship fifth-placed rider is optimistic for the sprint and race. "Of course, I'll go out with the normal fork. I think we are fast here. I can't judge to what extent we have the problem with overheating under control. That would require riding more than ten laps in a row."

It is well known that this was not the case on Friday. "But we won't have any chance of winning against Ducati. We lack a bit of torque and power," says Espargaró.

