Aleix Espargaró (20th): "Faster than Usain Bolt"
"It would have been completely different if things had gone well but I still hadn't been fast. But I know exactly what it was," Aleix Espargaró (34) reassured his team after his four practice crashes. "I used a new, slightly longer Öhlins fork for the third time this season. That hadn't worked back then. But I wanted to try it out again in Sepang." That went down the drain, or rather the leather.
With his tattered leather suit, the three-time MotoGP winner could no longer do much good after his adventures. But he provided the most spectacular pictures of the day. Especially in the first of his four crashes in the final corner of Sepang. "Some oil dripped onto the hot exhaust. Because of the flames, I had to get out of there as quickly as possible. Almost faster than Usain Bolt," said the Catalan, who still felt like joking. "It looked like a teppanyaki show cooking."
The problem with the difficult handling with the other fork continued dramatically in the afternoon. In just over 30 minutes, the older of the two Espargaró brothers slipped three more times, even surpassing Marc Márquez's record of three crashes in one day at the Sachsenring. However, the Honda rider even recorded five crashes in around 40 hours at the German GP.
"The crashes were all pretty harmless in slow places," said 318-time GP participant Aleix Espargaró after the exciting training day. Above all, he survived his series of crashes virtually uninjured. He only had to have a small flesh wound on his elbow stitched up at the medical centre. "These stitches hurt more than my crashes."
Nevertheless, the world championship fifth-placed rider is optimistic for the sprint and race. "Of course, I'll go out with the normal fork. I think we are fast here. I can't judge to what extent we have the problem with overheating under control. That would require riding more than ten laps in a row."
It is well known that this was not the case on Friday. "But we won't have any chance of winning against Ducati. We lack a bit of torque and power," says Espargaró.
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780