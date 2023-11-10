Pol Espargaró: "I was a good option for Honda"
With 17th place in the Sepang MotoGP qualifying session, Pol Espargaró naturally didn't make any big headlines on Friday in Malaysia. Nevertheless, he made a few explosive statements in his media debrief afterwards - namely on the subject of Repsol Honda, which is still desperately looking for a suitable replacement for Marc Márquez.
Well, the world's biggest motorbike manufacturer didn't even have six months to prepare for this scenario after Marc had already lost 0.7 and 0.8 seconds in all winter tests. And anyone at Honda who still thought after the five crashes at the Sachsenring that the six-time MotoGP World Champion would put up with such an unworthy mess for a fifth year cannot be denied a high degree of arrogance or operational blindness.
"I have a good relationship with Alberto Puig from the past. He makes an effort, but Honda is certainly in a very difficult situation due to Marc's departure," said the Spanish GASGAS-Tech3 rider. "Because all the top riders have direct contracts with a factory. This means that they are not available for next season. It's a difficult situation for Honda. Yes, I have had a conversation with Alberto to find out what their situation is."
"Honda are looking for a rider for one year, because Marc left a year before the end of his contract," Espargaró notes. "Now they need a rider who has experience with other MotoGP bikes and knows how to improve a motorbike. I was a good option for this project."
Pol is convinced that he will recover well over the winter and return to his former strength in 2025. "Honda is Honda. That's why it could happen that they are competitive again in 2024. I might then have been able to continue riding there in 2025 and 2026. You never know... But I've decided to stay."
"Because last week I had a meeting with my bosses from the Pierer Mobility Group in Austria, Pit Beirer, Hubert Trunkenpolz and Jens Hainbach. We came to the joint decision that it would be better if I stayed where I am. We want to continue working together on this project until we have won the MotoGP World Championship. My contract ends after the 2024 season, then I'm free. If something else comes up after that, we'll have to discuss it again with KTM and the guys from Pierer Mobility. I'm happy where I am. At the same time, I would like to thank Honda for their interest. Because when you leave a team like I did a year ago and they want you back, it means I haven't done a bad job. The relationship with Honda was always good, even if the results left a lot to be desired. The fact that they have now sought contact again means a lot to me."
Pol Espargaró had to fight Augusto Fernández for second place in the GASGAS team for 2024 after his serious injuries in Portimão this year (back and neck vertebrae fractures, lung contusion, wrist injury, jaw fracture) after returning to Silverstone after almost four and a half months, because a slot was reserved for Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta.
Fernández then won the bid in October. Pol will have to resign himself to the role of test and replacement rider in future.
"I'm not in the best moment of my career because I'm still not fully recovered. But I have the feeling that I still deserve a place in the MotoGP grid," says the 2013 Moto2 World Champion. "At the same time, I realise that I will need time after the Valencia test to get rid of my health problems. To do this, I need to give my body a rest, because I haven't had time to recover since my hasty return. That's why my body is not in a good condition, and the same applies to my fitness level. I need to rebuild my confidence and strengthen my mental strength."
Pol Espargaró continues: "What the Pierer Group has offered me for 2024 is not what I had in mind. But it's perhaps something I need now. What will happen in 2025 - who knows? Only time will tell. Our relationship with Pierer Mobility AG is pretty good. We have the common goal of becoming world champion with this motorbike. That's why it's decent and fair to stay with this team and continue the work that I started here in November 2016."
Has the Pierer Group held out the prospect of Pol becoming a regular rider in 2025, for example if a third team is then supplied? "There is no such offer on the table at the moment. 2025 is a long way off. So far, they only have four grid positions. I know that they want to have more bikes in the field at some point. But I can't estimate when and how that will happen. The people in charge at Pierer are planning it. And you know they are very stubborn when it comes to business."
