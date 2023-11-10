Marc Márquez (Honda/15th): "I'm happy for Alex"

Repsol Honda star Marc Márquez finished the first day of MotoGP practice in Sepang in 15th place and afterwards praised his younger brother Alex, who will be his team-mate at Gresini Ducati in 2024.

The first day of MotoGP practice in Sepang brought an exciting constellation. In the end, Alex Márquez (27), who will form the duo in Gresini Racing's Ducati customer team with his older brother Marc (30) in 2024, came out on top. The eight-time world champion had to settle for 15th place on Repsol Honda.

"I pushed hard and tried to do my best - as always," said Marc Márquez. "On some tracks I don't have a rhythm, but then the time chase works quite well. Today it was the other way round. The rhythm wasn't bad, especially on the second run when I was able to ride alone. But then I didn't manage a fast lap. We kind of expected that. When you expect something like that, the realisation is not so hard. It will be difficult to get through Q1, but we will do our best."

Commenting on his brother Alex, who was fastest in the MotoGP field on Friday, Marc said: "It looks like he's super strong. I followed him for a few laps. He made a good move on the corner entry - he has confidence, you can see that from behind. I'm happy for him. He's ridden the last three races with an injury. He was already strong in Buriram, but then crashed in third place. It is now important that he performs well and prepares himself - also for next year."

The 59-time MotoGP winner studied his brother and future team-mate quite closely: "He simply rode well. But it was nothing special, he braked correctly and rode the right lines. I tried to follow him on the first attack - but then I almost crashed. I tried to make up for what I lost in the first few corners. He was simply faster than me today - much faster. As I said, I'm happy for him."

Regarding the World Championship candidate Jorge Martin, behind whom the Honda works rider was also riding, Marc said: "Martin looks like he has a lot of confidence in the bike when you ride behind him. He also knows exactly what he has to do in the 'time attack'. He enters the corners very quickly. Next year we will have the opportunity to check the data."

MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965

16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151

18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932

22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628

MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542

5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954

11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375

16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597

18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665

19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348

20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024

22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003

23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780