Marc Márquez (Honda/15th): "I'm happy for Alex"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The first day of MotoGP practice in Sepang brought an exciting constellation. In the end, Alex Márquez (27), who will form the duo in Gresini Racing's Ducati customer team with his older brother Marc (30) in 2024, came out on top. The eight-time world champion had to settle for 15th place on Repsol Honda.
"I pushed hard and tried to do my best - as always," said Marc Márquez. "On some tracks I don't have a rhythm, but then the time chase works quite well. Today it was the other way round. The rhythm wasn't bad, especially on the second run when I was able to ride alone. But then I didn't manage a fast lap. We kind of expected that. When you expect something like that, the realisation is not so hard. It will be difficult to get through Q1, but we will do our best."
Commenting on his brother Alex, who was fastest in the MotoGP field on Friday, Marc said: "It looks like he's super strong. I followed him for a few laps. He made a good move on the corner entry - he has confidence, you can see that from behind. I'm happy for him. He's ridden the last three races with an injury. He was already strong in Buriram, but then crashed in third place. It is now important that he performs well and prepares himself - also for next year."
The 59-time MotoGP winner studied his brother and future team-mate quite closely: "He simply rode well. But it was nothing special, he braked correctly and rode the right lines. I tried to follow him on the first attack - but then I almost crashed. I tried to make up for what I lost in the first few corners. He was simply faster than me today - much faster. As I said, I'm happy for him."
Regarding the World Championship candidate Jorge Martin, behind whom the Honda works rider was also riding, Marc said: "Martin looks like he has a lot of confidence in the bike when you ride behind him. He also knows exactly what he has to do in the 'time attack'. He enters the corners very quickly. Next year we will have the opportunity to check the data."
MotoGP result qualifying, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:57.823 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.174 sec
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.409
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.484
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.489
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.511
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.576
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.597
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.627
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.664
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.748
12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.782
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.855
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.886
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.965
16th Mir, Honda, + 1.079
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.151
18th Raúl Fernandez, Aprilia, + 1.201
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.327
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.903
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.932
22nd Baustista, Ducati, + 2.547
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 2.628
MotoGP result FP1, Sepang (10.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:59.513 min
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.542
5. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.621
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.729
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.731
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.738
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.785
10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.954
11th Miller, KTM, + 1.006
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1.267
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.356
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, +1.375
16th Bastianini, Ducati, +1.389
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.597
18th Binder, KTM, + 1.665
19th Mir, Honda, + 2'01.348
20th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.839
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 2.024
22nd Bautista, Ducati, + 3.003
23rd Lecuona, Honda, + 3.780