Sepang: TV and streaming programme for the weekend

With the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, the 2023 MotoGP World Championship enters the decisive triple-header. What can be seen when, where and how on Saturday and Sunday - live or in the replay.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the sprint of the MotoGP class live on free-to-air TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

A seven-hour time difference to Malaysia ensures that the action starts early again - with MotoGP qualifying even starting at 3.50 am (CET). The sprint and main race of the premier class will then be broadcast at 8am in Central Europe.

Alternatively, ServusTV will also broadcast the MotoGP qualifying and sprint on Saturday from 11.55 a.m. in the replay. The re-live of the races will follow on Sunday in Austria from 12.30 pm and in Germany from 11.45 am.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the MotoGP main race live on Sunday. The sprint on Saturday will be broadcast later in the afternoon.

The full streaming offer

Thevideo and streaming platform ServusTV On not only offers the ServusTV programme in German, but users in Austria can also watch all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) in a live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights allow transmission in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying sessions and races in all classes.

Tip: During the overseas stops, the sessions of all classes are available as a video immediately after the broadcast not only for users in Austria, but also in Germany!

The Dorna livestream is available as a paid alternative on motogp.com. A subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the third-to-last Grand Prix of the season is already coming up, the World Championship promoter is now offering a whopping 70 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. There are also numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. All GP races since 1992 can also be found in the archive.

TV programme Malaysia GP 2023: