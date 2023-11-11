Sepang Q1: Best time for "Diggia" - Márquez debacle
As always, a number of prominent MotoGP riders gathered in Sepang for Qualifying 1 in the hope of securing one of the top two places and thus advancing to Q2, where the first 12 places on the grid for the sprint race (starting today at 8am CET) are up for grabs. Bastianini, Morbidelli and Marc Márquez were three of the most promising candidates. Augusto Fernández and Aleix Espargaró also had hopes of advancing.
The schedule was delayed because Darryn Binder (apparently after a major brake failure) jumped off his Kalex in FP3 of the Moto2 class at the end of the long finishing straight in Turn 1, where the airfences were destroyed and had to be repaired.
In Q1, GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro crashed at the end of the first run in Turn 9, he was in fourth position. The yellow flags came out. After the first run, Enea Bastianini led with a 1:58.169 min ahead of Morbidelli, Aleix Espargaró, Pol Espargaró, Marc Márquez (+0.548 sec), Di Giannantonio, Augusto Fernández, Oliveira, Mir, Bautista, Nakagami, Raúl Fernández and Lecuona.
On the second run, a number of riders were again looking for a fast draft horse, including Marc Márquez, who lined up behind Morbidelli. Then Aleix Espargaró, who had crashed four times on Friday, set the pace with a 1'58.069.
Marc Márquez then crashed at Turn 7 when he got stuck behind Augusto Fernández. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) led the way with a 1'57.823s ahead of Bastianini and Aleix Espargaró.
Result Q1 Sepang, 11.11. 2023
1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati 1'67.823 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, Ducati, + 0.088 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.246
4th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.284
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.498
6th Mir, Honda, + 0.617
7th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.732
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.800
9th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.815
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.815
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.894
12th Bautista, Ducati, + 1.595
13th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.835