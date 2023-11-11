Sepang Q2: Bagnaia in front - Martin in P2 after crash

Qualifying 2 in Sepang saw Lenovo Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia take pole position as Jorge Martin was fastest.

Mooney VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini took first place at the start of Q2 with a 1:57.787 min ahead of Martin (+0.016 sec), Alex Márquez, Bagnaia and Quartararo. 6th Binder ahead of Viymales, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Miller and Zarco.

Then Jorge Martin took the lead with a 1:57.549 min ahead of Marini (+0.238 sec). 3. Alex Márquez (+ 0.280). 4th Bagnaia. 5th Binder. 6th Viñales. 7th Quartararo. 8th Miller. 9th Bezzecchi. 10th Di Giannantonio. 11th Zarco.

Then Luca Martin crashed on his second run, but Martin was still in first place. Jorge Martin crashed at Turn 4 in the final lap. Pecco Bagnaia went out for another fast lap - and took pole position with an incredible 1:57.491 min!

Result Q2 Sepang, 11.11. 2023

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:57.491 min

2nd Martin, Ducati + 0.058 sec

3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.099 sec

4th Marini, Ducati, +

5th Alex Márquez

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.501

8th Quartararo, Yamaha

9th Viñales, Aprilia,

10th Miller, KTM

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati

12th Zarco, Ducati

The other grid positions:

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha

16th Mir, Honda

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM

18th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia

19th Oliveira, Aprilia

20th Marc Márquez, Honda

21st Nakagami, Honda

22nd Bautista, Ducati

23rd Lecuona, Honda