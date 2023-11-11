Sepang Q2: Bagnaia in front - Martin in P2 after crash
Mooney VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini took first place at the start of Q2 with a 1:57.787 min ahead of Martin (+0.016 sec), Alex Márquez, Bagnaia and Quartararo. 6th Binder ahead of Viymales, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Miller and Zarco.
Then Jorge Martin took the lead with a 1:57.549 min ahead of Marini (+0.238 sec). 3. Alex Márquez (+ 0.280). 4th Bagnaia. 5th Binder. 6th Viñales. 7th Quartararo. 8th Miller. 9th Bezzecchi. 10th Di Giannantonio. 11th Zarco.
Then Luca Martin crashed on his second run, but Martin was still in first place. Jorge Martin crashed at Turn 4 in the final lap. Pecco Bagnaia went out for another fast lap - and took pole position with an incredible 1:57.491 min!
Result Q2 Sepang, 11.11. 2023
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:57.491 min
2nd Martin, Ducati + 0.058 sec
3rd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.099 sec
4th Marini, Ducati, +
5th Alex Márquez
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.501
8th Quartararo, Yamaha
9th Viñales, Aprilia,
10th Miller, KTM
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati
12th Zarco, Ducati
The other grid positions:
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha
16th Mir, Honda
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM
18th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia
19th Oliveira, Aprilia
20th Marc Márquez, Honda
21st Nakagami, Honda
22nd Bautista, Ducati
23rd Lecuona, Honda