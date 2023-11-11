Sepang sprint: Alex Marquez 1st, Bagnaia defeated

The starting position ahead of the third-to-last MotoGP event of the year in Malaysia was clear: it is already certain that a Ducati rider will win the world championship, and before the Sepang weekend Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo) was 13 points ahead of Jorge Martin (Pramac) and 79 ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46), who now only has an outside chance - as there are only 111 points up for grabs.

The best starting position for the races in Sepang was secured by Bagnaia, who beat Martin by 0.058 seconds on the last flying lap of qualifying to claim his 18th pole position in the MotoGP class, while the Spaniard slipped while trying to improve his position.



This left Bagnaia, Martin and the reinvigorated Enea Bastianini on row 1, while the second row also consisted exclusively of Ducati riders with Alex Marquez, Luca Marini and Bezzecchi.



Brad Binder (KTM) qualified seventh and formed the third row of the grid together with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia).



After his crash in Q1, Marc Marquez is only in grid position 20 on the 23-man grid for the two races, while two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista, who is taking part with a wildcard, is in 22nd place.



The ten-lap sprint was dominated by world champion Bagnaia in the first five laps, before he was overtaken by Alex Marquez and Jorge Martin within one lap.



Alex Marquez won his second sprint after Silverstone and also won the 2019 Moto2 race in Sepang.



Martin reduced his deficit in the overall standings to eleven points compared to Bagnaia.



How the race went:



Start: Pole setter Bagnaia wins the sprint to the first corner and turns first ahead of Bastianini, Alewx Marquez, Martin and the KTM factory riders Jack Miller and Binder. Marc Marquez improves to 13th place!



Lap 2: Bagnaia leads ahead of Alex Marquez, Martin, Miller Bastianini, Binder, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Marini and Morbidelli in the top 10. Marc Marquez is 13th, Bautista last with technical problems.



3rd lap: Alex Marquez and Martin fight for 2nd place and change positions several times, Bagnaia at the front has already pulled away by half a second. Marc Marquez crashes in turn 14, but the Spaniard is able to resume the race in penultimate place.



Lap 4: Bastianini overtakes Binder into turn 1 and is fifth.



5th lap: After Marc Marquez, the second Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir also crashes, Bagnaia leads by just under 2/10 sec ahead of Alex Marquez, Martin, Bastianini, Miller, Binder, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Marini and Maverick Vinales.



Lap 6: Alex Marquez overtakes Bagnaia in turn 9 and takes the lead, Martin also passes the Italian! Bastianini is fourth ahead of Binder, Miller, Bezzecchi, Zarco and Marini in the top 9, who score points.



7th lap: Leader Alex Marquez has already pulled away by 9/10ths, Martin in second is half a second ahead of Bagnaia. Lenovo team-mate Bastianini sticks to Bagnaia's rear wheel, but does not dare to attack.



10th lap: Alex Marquez wins 1.589 sec ahead of Martin and Bagnaia. The other riders in the points: 4th Bastianini, 5th Binder, 6th Miller, 7th Bezzecchi, 8th Zarco and 9th Marini.

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4th Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15.Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 11,005

16. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 11.911

17. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 24.930

22nd Alvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, + 40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.