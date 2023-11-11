Jorge Martin: "Faster than Pecco, that's important"

After a crash in qualifying, Jorge Martin had to settle for second place on the grid behind pole-setter Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, and in the starting phase of the 10-lap sprint, the Pramac hopeful even dropped back to fourth place.

"I don't know what happened, we'll have a look at it in the pits," said the "Martinator". "My start wasn't the best, but I think it was more to do with the braking phase than the start. I braked a bit too early because I wanted to play it safe. As a result, I was only fourth on the first lap. We certainly need to improve that on Sunday."

In second place behind Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing) and above all ahead of his title rival Bagnaia, Martin ultimately made up two points in the championship standings. His deficit is now only eleven points. Shortly after the sprint, however, the Madrilenian was less preoccupied with thoughts of the world championship. "I would have thought that I could have won today," he said instead. "When I overtook Alex because he had made a mistake, he was quite aggressive. I was of the opinion that I was faster than Pecco at the time - and I was. That's why I wanted to overtake him and pull away. But in the end, Alex had a bit more today. He was faster than us."

"But I managed to catch up after the air pressure in my front tyre rose like crazy at the start. We had expected to be in first or second place, but I was fourth and that made it so complicated," explained the 25-year-old Spaniard, who can no longer afford to commit a tyre pressure offence because he has been officially warned since the Thailand GP and therefore faces a 3-second penalty the next time he falls below the limit. "Once I got used to driving in a different way, I was able to close the gap on Pecco and then drive away from him. That was the most important thing. I would have thought that he would stay close to me, but that wasn't the case and I'm happy about that. We'll see if we can pull out a lead tomorrow as well."

While Martin had Bagnaia under control, he was unable to find a way against a determined Alex Márquez. "Alex was incredibly fast today. I couldn't even follow him. When they were fighting at the front, I got to Pecco, tried the manoeuvre straight away - and it worked well. After that I tried to catch up with Alex, but he was so fast. The important thing is that we were faster than Pecco. Now we have to understand what Alex has on his bike," smiled the Pramac Ducati rider with a view to his brand colleague on the Gresini Racing Team's GP22. "To make such a difference with the same bike is difficult to understand. But he rides so well."

"I don't know exactly where he makes the difference, but in the race I saw that he has great confidence in the front. For sure he did a good job with the tyre pressure," Martin analysed. "He also had a lot of grip at the exit of the fast corners and he didn't wear out the tyres because he was consistent until the end. We have to see how we can improve. Because our bike is unchanged since Misano and for sure we have to make a small step."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.