Marc Márquez (Honda/21st): Repsol team with 49 crashes!

Marc Márquez already made himself unpopular in qualifying 1 when he tried to rejoin Morbidelli. After the two crashes on Saturday, he spoke of a good riding style.

After eight of ten laps in the Tissot Sprint Race in Sepang, the four Honda riders were in 19th, 20th, 21st and 23rd place, with only Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista in between in 22nd place. There is now no need for any critical or derisive comments about the performance of Honda, the world's biggest motorbike manufacturer, as the situation in the three championship tables (riders, brands, team) speaks volumes.

In addition, Marc Márquez was the only rider to crash in the 10-lap sprint, the 48th and 49th crashes of the season, not counting the incidents during the tests. In his 167 MotoGP appearances, Marc Márquez has 59 victories to his name, 64 pole positions and 59 fastest race laps as well as 101 podium places in the premier class.

The most impressive aspect, however, is the number of crashes he had during the 167 GP weekends - namely 194 in the eleven years!

This means that Repsol-Honda's fairing manufacturer has his hands full.

Marc Márquez crashed in turn 14, the same turn where he had the famous "Sepang Clash" with Valentino Rossi in 2015, when the Italian was even accused of kicking number 93 off the bike - which was proven to be false.

Today, the Honda star did not need an opponent to get ahead of his pursuers Di Giannantonio, Augusto Fernández. Mir and Pol Espargaró, who were all fighting for the golden pineapple anyway and had no chance of scoring points.

Márquez had already thoroughly failed in Qualifying 1 because he was looking for the slipstream of Morbidelli, who didn't want to play draft horse, and when Marc tried it on his own, he crashed - and dropped back to 20th on the grid. Nevertheless, he was already in 13th place after the first lap of the race. The crash happened on lap 3 and he continued in 22nd place.

"I'm riding in a good way this weekend, I didn't crash yesterday," said the eight-time world champion. "Yes, well, on the last qualifying lap I overtook Augusto, then I hit a bump, which led to the crash. Afterwards, another crash happened in the race. But we can say that I ruined my weekend in qualifying. I paid for it in the sprint race and will also pay for it tomorrow in the 20-lap race. So we'll have to wait for Qatar."

After all, a Márquez won today, but it's the younger brother who is a head taller than the older Marc. "I'm very happy for Alex. At least I have some consolation for my race. When I crossed the finish line, I saw that he had won. He deserves it. Because in the last few races he had a lot of trouble because he suffered four broken ribs in India. that was certainly painful, but in Buriram he was already back in good shape."

"I'll repeat what I've always said throughout my career: It's better if you crash in a top position, for example in third place, than if you finish in a hopeless 12th, 13th or 14th place. Because in the end you have the necessary speed, you can learn when you are in the company of other top riders. And at some point you will find a method that helps you to avoid these crashes. Because with every successful lap, your self-confidence grows. But if you lack speed, it's sometimes difficult to find."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.