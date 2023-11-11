Jack Miller (KTM/6th): Bastianini smelled blood in the water

Halfway through the sprint race in Malaysia, Jack Miller had to let Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini pass him and dropped from 4th to 6th place. Nevertheless, the Red Bull KTM rider was satisfied with Saturday in Sepang.

"The bike felt good all weekend," summarised Jack Miller. "In qualifying we were just a little bit off, which is why we only managed 10th place on the grid. I just didn't manage an optimal lap with the first tyre and the next attempt with the second tyre brought out yellow flags. But I wasn't too disappointed, because we were still in a better position than after other recent qualifying sessions."

All in all, the Australian was able to set a decent rhythm, which was also evident in the sprint race. Miller defended fourth place for four laps before being beaten by his team-mate Brad Binder and, one lap later, Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini. "There are a few areas we need to work on for the main race on Sunday. At the exit of turn 2 I lose time when accelerating before the next change of direction. There, and in a few other places," he explained.

For example, his front wheel stamped in the chicane between Turns 5 and 6, which made Miller a bit nervous at mid-race. "I had a pretty bad moment there on the outermost tyre sidewall. A lap later I was riding a bit tense there and Enea Bastianini must have smelled blood in the water - because that's exactly where he attacked," said Miller, explaining why the Italian, who had initially fallen behind but then caught up again, got away from him on the sixth lap.

One lap earlier, Brad Binder had already scampered past. "Brad had a few more arrows in his quiver than I did, definitely in Turn 2, but also in Turns 5 and 6, where he has been very fast all weekend," said Miller.

However, Miller did not share Binder's observation that the Ducati riders were incredibly strong on the brakes. "A few times I chose their reference points under braking instead of my own, and I didn't have the feeling that they were overwhelmingly strong on the brakes. And they just lack a bit of top speed on the straights compared to the Ducati, so we're not in the ideal position to attack under braking," he analysed.

Miller sees potential for improvement for the main race. "The tyres have held up well, it will be interesting to see whether this is confirmed over the double distance on Sunday. For us, we still have a few small things to iron out, especially in the corners mentioned. Then we'll be even better tomorrow!"

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.