Aprilia ace Espargaró: Crazy how Ducati does it

After four crashes (!) on Friday, Aleix Espargaró only qualified 13th on the grid in Sepang and finished twelfth in the MotoGP sprint. Aprilia is in a losing position in Malaysia.

The Sepang weekend has so far been one to forget for Aleix Espargaró. The Spaniard crashed a total of four times in the two practice sessions on Friday, and 13th place on the grid did not meet his expectations either - he was 0.158 seconds off the pace to make it into Qualifying 2.

In the sprint race on Saturday afternoon he was only able to make up one place, Aleix finished twelfth and almost 10 seconds behind winner Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati). Team-mate Maverick Viñales was not much better in tenth place.

"On Friday we lost a lot of time setting up the bike, I crashed four times with the fork with longer stanchions," said the 34-year-old. "On Saturday morning we went back to the standard fork and I was quite fast. I set the fastest lap so far on the Aprilia here in Malaysia, but it wasn't enough to make it into Q2. It's very difficult from 13th on the grid. We don't have the speed either. We lack acceleration and we also stumble on the brakes. All the Aprilia riders have the same problems, it's difficult. The way the Ducati brakes is unbelievable. We looked at the data, it's crazy how they can brake. We ride with bigger brake discs than them and overload the front tyre. I don't know if the aerodynamics help them."

For the World Championship fifth-placed rider, it is difficult to judge whether the pace of development at Aprilia has slowed down or whether the competition has improved.

"I was faster than ever here," mused Aleix. "1:58.0 min is a very fast lap time after the disaster on Friday. Ultimately, it's quite simple: if the others improve and we don't, then we have to find solutions to become more competitive. Fifth place in the championship is a good result, but we are striving for more - which is a long way off at the moment."

Aprilia is equipping its two factory riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales with the latest material, while the RNF customer team is travelling on last year's equipment. This does not contribute to faster progress.

"I've always said that Raúl Fernández and Oliveira should have identical material," emphasised Espargaró, "but it's not easy, it's the first year for Aprilia with four bikes. It's my job to develop the bike and Aprilia's job to give me a strong bike. You can't put that on the satellite team, that's not possible."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.