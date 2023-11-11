Pecco Bagnaia (3rd): It wasn't the lunchbox

Pecco Bagnaia pondered on Saturday in Sepang after pole about the cause of the drop in the sprint. He didn't want to blame the tyre pressure and the changed look of his Ducati in the meantime.

Everything actually seemed to be going according to plan for Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: For the first time since the Catalunya GP, the defending champion secured pole position again on Saturday morning in Sepang. The Ducati factory rider then took the lead at the start of the 10-lap sprint, while his great world championship rival Jorge Martin initially dropped back to fourth place.

Shortly after the halfway point of the Tissot Sprint, however, both Alex Márquez and Martin took Bagnaia by surprise, who quickly lost touch and had to make do with third place, shadowed by his Lenovo team-mate Enea Bastianini. His lead thus dwindled to eleven points.

Nevertheless, Pecco still felt like joking in his subsequent press conference. "You can ask me a question about the race, but then I would talk more about qualifying. I enjoyed that more," he said with a grin. "Qualifying was fantastic. I had missed that feeling on a lap - when you can push at the limit and feel the speed corner after corner, it's an incredible feeling. I love doing a qualifying session. Returning to pole position for the first time since Barcelona was a relief. I'm very happy about that."

The 26-year-old Italian was naturally less satisfied with how the sprint went. "I'm not happy about it, but it was similar to the race in Mugello. I sensed that Alex had a really good pace, but mine was also strong. On the lap when he got a bit closer, I tried to push a bit to regain the three tenths advantage. However, from that lap onwards - it was lap 5, I think - I started to have a lot of trouble with the front. It became very difficult to slow the bike down. I was struggling with front locking and violent movements. I don't think I was the only one with the feeling - it affected more than one rider, including Enea. It was quite strange and also unexpected. Because I actually rode a lot of laps with the front tyre yesterday and today."

The problems did not only occur as soon as Bagnaia fell behind his opponents. "My tyre pressure was already higher before I was riding behind anyone. In a sprint we don't want to take any risks when it comes to tyre pressure. For sure the pressure was quite high, but not so high that you could attribute all the problems to it. I don't think my problems had anything to do with the tyre pressures - maybe the temperatures, but I don't know," he mused. "But it was a strange feeling."

In the meantime, a white rag had also got caught on his front right wing. "A lunchbox, yes," Pecco explained, smiling and assuring himself that no hamburger had been included. It wasn't any help, but he doesn't suspect that the curious incident will have any significant impact on the handling of his GP23. "It happened pretty much on the same lap when I got into trouble. But I don't think it had anything to do with that. However, we don't know and can't understand it either."

It was more obvious that Enea Bastianini was careful not to attack his team-mate. "He did a very good job, but then got into trouble. He fell back and then caught up again - and on the last lap I tried to close every door," said Bagnaia, summarising the performance of the "Bestia". "Of course, he certainly preferred not to take any risks in order to overtake me. Because I think he was faster than me. But to overtake me, he might have had to take the risk of crashing or ruining a result. It was definitely better to do what he did."

Alex Márquez, who according to his own statements was on a mission and won a sprint for the second time this season, was less considerate. Is the Gresini brand colleague worrying the world championship leader in view of the 20-lap race on Sunday and a possible interference in the title fight between Bagnaia and Martin?

"Alex is faster than both of us at the moment," said the Ducati Lenovo factory rider when asked about this. "He has a pretty consistent pace, is very good on the brakes and is doing a really good job. He has nothing to lose and showed today that he is fast. We'll see what happens in the race tomorrow. I think we have a good chance because our pace is not what we have shown. Something happened that didn't help me to understand the situation. But I believe that my pace could be like his. He could still have won, but I think I could have been closer to him."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.