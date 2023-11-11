Enea Bastianini lined up dutifully behind Bagnaia

Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini qualified for the front row of the grid for the first time this season in Sepang and put in a strong performance in fourth place in the MotoGP sprint. He did not attack team-mate Bagnaia.

Step by step, Enea Bastianini is fighting his way back to top form, which earned him a place in the Ducati factory team as third in the 2022 World Championship. At the start of the season, the 25-year-old broke his right shoulder blade in the Portimão sprint and subsequently missed the main race and four other Grands Prix. In the Catalonia GP in Barcelona at the beginning of September, he broke the inner ankle in his left foot and the second metacarpal bone on the left. He then missed three more GP weekends.

At the Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur Airport, the Italian qualified in third place on the grid, the furthest he has been since Sepang 2022 - when he finished second in qualifying and the Malaysian GP.

Bastianini came out of the first lap in fourth place and then dropped back to fifth. After half of the ten laps, he was back in fourth place and stuck to the rear wheel of his Ducati Lenovo colleague Pecco Bagnaia. Although Enea was obviously faster, he acted in a team-friendly manner, refraining from any attacks and instead shielding the world champion from Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM).

"A wonderful day, much better than Friday," grinned Bastianini. "I thought I could make it into Q2, I wasn't expecting the front row."

For the Italian, it is all about showing that he is one of the best MotoGP riders, as world championship runner-up Jorge Martin from the Pramac team is laying claim to his place in the factory team. "Compared to me, Jorge is having a very good season," says Enea. "My season is a disaster, but I was also a bit unlucky right from the start. I was competitive in Portimão, without the injury there my season could have been much better. Now I'm back and understand where the problems lie. I'm not putting any pressure on myself and I'm happy with my performance. Compared to the other races, we have changed the engine brake, which makes a big difference. My main problem this year has always been the braking phase, now I'm also using the rear brake for the first time, which helps me a lot. In the race, it took me a few laps to understand what I had to do."

The 2020 Moto2 World Champion added: "The battle with the two KTMs was nice, overtaking Binder is very difficult because he brakes so damn late. That's why I tried between Turns 1 and 2, I was also able to overtake Miller on a change of direction. When I then caught up with Pecco, I decided to stay behind him. That was better for me, better for him and also for the team. Overtaking would also have been dangerous because my front tyre was already in the critical area. And Pecco brakes just as late as Binder. That would have been an unnecessary risk."

Bastianini finished behind Alex Marquez, Martin and Bagnaia, and the Lenovo team will thank him for not taking any points from the world champion.

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.