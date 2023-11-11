Alex Márquez (1st): "Now they're checking our data"

Alex Márquez secured his second MotoGP sprint victory in Sepang on Saturday after his triumph at Silverstone in the summer. The Spanish Gresini rider relegated Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia to second and third place, with the younger Márquez proving particularly strong in the braking zones.

"I only made one small mistake when I overtook Pecco in turn 15," said Alex Márquez. "But it was the perfect course of the race for me." On the battle against Bagnaia and Martin, he added: "It's difficult, you're always on the limit. There is actually no reserve in the manoeuvres. That's why I always tried to overtake where I knew I might be able to let go of the brakes and go wide."

The two-time world champion admits and remembers: "It's not easy. I was also in this situation when I was fighting for the Moto2 title. It's anything but nice when an outsider comes along and brakes extremely late."

Alex Márquez also revealed his impressions of the World Championship contenders: "I saw Martin much better than Pecco today - Pecco had more problems with the line and so on. But that can change quickly. We've been checking Pecco's data all year - now they'll be checking ours. That's a good thing, they can see a lot of things. We learn the whole year through the data."

Commenting on fourth place in qualifying, AM73 said: "Everyone is fast on one lap, everyone is pushing so hard. I had good sector times, but then Marini was on the ground in front of me. But I was still very calm and P4 wasn't bad, it was our best starting position."

Commenting on his rather brash riding style, Alex Márquez said: "When I feel strong and have the confidence, I'm an aggressive rider - yes, but in a good sense. If you are half a step ahead of the other riders, then overtaking also works. Otherwise you don't even get into the situation at the braking point to plan a manoeuvre. That was the key to me being seen to be aggressive and clever when overtaking today. It's important to always have the flow - we had that in Thailand too. The fact that we have the speed is the most positive thing about the race. I think the guys will certainly take further steps for Sunday."

The Spaniard then revealed: "It will be a very long race for all of us. I was a bit sick on Wednesday, I had a bit of a fever. I don't have that much energy this weekend. But maybe that's better, then I'll ride gently."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.