Brad Binder (KTM/5th): No grip in the left-hand bends

After 5th place in the MotoGP sprint, Brad Binder wants to go even higher in the main race at Sepang on Sunday - with a rear tyre that also has grip in left-hand corners.

Brad Binder qualified in seventh place, but struggled with annoying front wheel chatter. "It wasn't easy to control. Fortunately, we found out what was causing the chattering and I no longer had a problem with it in the race," said the Red Bull KTM rider.

Binder had already shown strong pace throughout the weekend and started the sprint race with the necessary confidence. "But on the very first lap I lost the drive in the left-hand corners, the grip on the left flank of the rear wheel was simply shocking! I tried my best, luckily there aren't that many left-handers here in Sepang. I fought to the end and now I'm excited to see what we can achieve on Sunday," he explained after overtaking team-mate Jack Miller and then holding on to fifth place.

He added that the Sepang weekend had seen a number of fluctuations in the tyres. "Some were a bit better than others and I was unlucky to get one of the worse ones for the race. Hopefully I'll have the best tyre of the weekend on Sunday," he grinned.

The fact that his front tyre overheated in the pack did not make the race any easier. "I didn't have much front wheel grip when braking into Turn 9, and there was no help from the rear tyre. So I relied entirely on the front tyre. But when the front tyre pressure went through the roof, it was very difficult to control the bike," said the South African. "It was only when I was able to overtake Jack Miller and had fresh air in front of me again that the front tyre temperature dropped back into the normal operating range. The bike immediately felt better and I was able to do my job normally again."

Binder's comment once again raised questions about the meaning of the new regulations, which stipulate a minimum tyre pressure of 1.88 bar on the front wheel - a value that increases significantly and, according to the riders, dangerously in hot weather in the pack.

"I know it's the rules. But in the slipstream the tyres overheat quickly and for me it's ten times more dangerous when the tyre pressure rises to over 2 bar. You feel as if you could hit someone at any time because the front wheel locks up in such a massive way. And if you're on the side of the tyre, you can't turn. You lose your lane, you're everywhere and nowhere. I understand the fear that the tyre will jump over the rim if the pressure is too low. However, I've never seen that happen and of course I don't want to," Brad Binder continues. "I'm not alone, I'm sure every rider would welcome it if the minimum pressure was lowered a bit. 0.1 bar less would make the races better and all of us on the bikes safer!"

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.