Sensation: Marini to Repsol, Aldeguer to Mooney VR46

The die is cast: Repsol-Honda has almost reached an agreement with Luca Marini. And Mooney VR46 will sign a Spaniard for the first time with 18-year-old Moto 2 talent Fermin Aldeguer.

The last big mystery in the MotoGP World Championship has been solved. Luca Marini will leave his brother Valentino Rossi's Mooney VR46-Ducati team after the Valencia GP and follow in the footsteps of six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez at Repsol-Honda. Racing writes incredible stories: Because Luca Marini will take his place in 2024 on that side of the Repsol pit that was reserved for Marc Márquez for eleven years, with whom Valentino had many a fierce battle. Just think of Sepang 2015 and Las Termas de Río Hondo 2018.

Back then, Marc Márquez was handed four penalties in 40 minutes in South America. Rossi complained that the Spaniard had acted like a "demolition derby". Shortly before the end of this crazy Grand Prix, Valentino Rossi was hit by Márquez, crashed and only finished 19th. Rossi suspected a deliberate bump. "When Márquez came in behind me, he deliberately touched me. He hit my foot and my bike and pushed me off my line," said an annoyed Rossi at the 2018 Argentinian GP. "I crashed. That apparently made him happy."

Memories of Sepang 2015 immediately came flooding back. Back then, Márquez had interfered in the World Championship battle between Rossi and Lorenzo. The 39-year-old forced Márquez off the racing line and into the dirt several times until the Honda star crashed. Rossi: "I haven't had a relationship with Márquez since Sepang 2015. So nothing can be broken up. If he has no respect for me, I can have no respect for him."

And on 28 November, Vale's brother Luca Marini will sit opposite Joan Mir for the first time at the Valencia test in the Repsol Honda garage that Valentino Rossi occupied from 2001 to 2003.

Following the final announcement of Marc Márquez's switch to Gresini Ducati, Repsol-Honda has canvassed a whole series of candidates. The list ranges from Acosta to Viñales, Aleix Espargaró and Oliveira to Pol Espargaró and Di Giannantonio. Johann Zarco was also approached, but like everyone else he would only have received a one-year contract, so he prefers to stay with LCR-Honda for two years.

The reports that Moto2 winner Fermin Aldeguer (18) was on Repsol-Honda's wish list proved to be a fabrication.

His manager Héctor Faubel did not even have Alberto Puig's telephone number, but then got hold of it and asked HRC whether they were really interested in the Boscoscuro rider. He received a negative answer.

Honda was looking for a MotoGP rider with experience on another brand. Di Giannantonio's personality did not impress the HRC managers, so the negotiations were halted.

SPEEDWEEK.com enquired with Mooney VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci on Saturday evening about the current state of affairs. The long-time mate and school friend of Valentino Rossi knows that Marini is seriously considering a move to Repsol Honda.

A well-informed team manager assured SPEEDWEEK.com: "The two parties are in agreement. Luca Marini will go to Repsol. That is now firmly agreed."

Alberto Puig's claim on Friday that there could be a deal with Pol Espargaró was therefore just another deliberate misdirection by the strange HRC management.

After a meeting with the Pierer Mobility managers Beirer, Trunkenpolz and Hainbach ten days ago, Pol Espargaró decided to honour his contract for 2024, although he is being pushed into the role of test and replacement rider and would have liked to ride a full season. But he would have had to buy himself out from the Austrians for a considerable sum, as was rumoured in Malaysia.

The final details of the contract are currently being finalised between Marini manager Francesco Secchiaroli and HRC. It remains to be seen when Marini will be presented as the new Honda works rider.

"We hope that an official decision will be made soon, because we have to prepare for the Valencia test," explained Uccio Salucci in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Uccio also hinted that the 25-year-old Di Giannantonio does not fit into the concept, as the VR46 team wants to train young riders as much as possible and bring them into a works team.

"Celestino Vietti is not an option for our MotoGP team because he has signed with Ajo for Moto2," confirmed Uccio Salucci. "But we have a talented young rider in mind. But the media will have to be patient."

However, word has long since spread in the Moto2 paddock about who will fill Marini's gap at Mooney VR46 Ducati: 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer, already a GP winner at Silverstone and Buriram this year on the Boscoscuro.

The Spaniard has been speculating about leaving Speed-up for months, but even in Moto2 the new team would have had to pay a transfer fee of 400,000 euros. Fantic and the Yamaha Master Camp team therefore cancelled. Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro envisages an even higher transfer fee for a MotoGP deal.

"Next year I want to be competitive and fight for podiums in every race," explained Marini on Friday in Sepang. "I want to achieve better results, that's my main goal. I will do everything I can to achieve that. At the moment I have the best bike. But going to a factory team, developing my own bike together with the engineers and setting my own path would be something completely different. I know that my current package is fantastic and that my team is working very well. The Ducati works excellently in every situation and in all conditions. But as a rider I also have dreams and goals - riding for a factory team is something incredible. But it takes the right project and the right situation."