Fabio Quartararo (16th): Start went completely wrong

After 16th place in the Sepang MotoGP sprint, Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo struggled with the string of problems in the early stages - "the five worst corners of my career."

Fabio Quartararo had to realise once again in the MotoGP sprint of Sepang that he is hopelessly inferior with the M1 at the moment, especially on tracks like Sepang. The Frenchman lost eleven seconds and only finished P16 in the sprint on Saturday.

This time, the 2021 champion also had to give way to his team-mate Franco Morbidelli, with Quartararo starting from P8. "A lot of things happened at the start," explained Quartararo. "I wanted to keep my speed on the outside and make up places, but I was only able to deactivate the start device in the first corner combination."

"In turn 2 I had a contact with Marini. I was only able to disengage the device in turn 3. Then in turn 5 I had contact with Marc and went very wide. Then I probably lost ten places." Fabio's conclusion: "I think it was the worst five corners of my career."

On the use of the holeshot device, the Frenchman said: "If nobody used it, then it would be okay. But if everyone uses it, then you have to use it yourself. These are probably the few things you don't really need to have on your bike. The rear isn't the problem, it clicks off immediately in the braking zone, it's more about the front device. Of course you're faster, but I don't know if we all really need to have the system."

Despite everything, "El Diablo" is optimistic for the main race in Sepang: "I had a very good pace in the morning. We want to get that feeling back on Sunday morning. We can then certainly show a race like in Thailand, for example."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.