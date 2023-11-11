Johann Zarco (8th): Ducati gives (no) wings

Johann Zarco missed the new wings on the fork of his Ducati. But even with the update to the aero package, his sprint would not have been a great success after the unfortunate Q2.

"It wasn't my fault," said Johann Zarco (33) after the completely unsuccessful Q2 training session. "The engine broke at the first attempt and when I wanted to go for fast laps with the replacement bike, I was interrupted twice by yellow flags."

As much as he washed his hands of the situation, there was not much he could do from twelfth on the grid - especially not against the horde of his ultra-fast brand colleagues.

"Objectively speaking, I have to be satisfied. I moved up to ninth place and had a good duel with Luca Marini. But then I got stuck behind Bezzecchi," said Zarco.

The current world championship bronze medallist had a strange rhythm, said the rider from the south of France. "He was very fast on the straights. But in the corners, he hardly got off the mark," said the 2015 and 2016 Moto2 World Champion, analysing the Mooney VR46 rider's riding style.

Zarco continued: "It would have been exciting if I had also received the new aero update with the wings on the front fork. Of course, I understand that Pecco and Jorge are favoured here, because they are fighting for the title."

However, when he learnt that Enea Bastianini was also riding with this update, the 17-time GP winner was a little annoyed. His bike was the only GP23 that had to do without this configuration. Such are the subtle nuances that Borgo Panigale imparts to retiring riders.

"However, Alex also rode without these wings and was superior," mused Zarco appreciatively. He also had other worries for Sunday. "I will have to pay a lot of attention to tyre management. My soft rear tyre was pretty much at the end after the ten laps in the sprint. We will probably have to approach the race very carefully in order to be able to attack towards the end. But I'm confident of a top five finish."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.