Franco Morbidelli: "It also has to do with respect"

Everything used to be better. "Until a few years ago, the riders had more respect for each other on the track," mused Franco Morbidelli (28). "There was only a full attack in the last three laps of the race. Today it's a fight and fight from the first lap on Friday. The pressure is so great, the riders are often so close together that the other riders are no longer just opponents, but almost enemies. That's how it works in MotoGP today. That's how the game has developed and we have to play by these rules."

"Franky" was also referring to his team-mate Fabio Quartararo. He saw himself obstructed by Morbidelli in the practice session on Friday afternoon and documented this on the track with gestures that were not entirely appropriate. "What was I supposed to do? I certainly wasn't standing in the way and was already riding on the curbs so as not to obstruct him.

The eleven-time GP winner (including 3 MotoGP triumphs) also sees the issue of mutual respect in particular in the rampant search for slipstreaming in Sepang. Given the long straights, it is understandable that Marc Márquez in particular was keen to let his once again frighteningly hopping Honda pull away behind a fast taxi to good times. Morbidelli was also his victim.

"I pulled him to a good time in the first time chase in Q1. When he tried again the second time, I slowed down," confessed the Yamaha rider. "He realises that this abrupt change of rhythm most likely cost him promotion to Q2 himself. "That was a bit of a mistake on my part. I had expected my time to be good enough."

"That also has to do with respect. If a rider doesn't want another rider in his slipstream, then he should recognise that and leave it alone." In the practice sessions, the Yamahas - especially Fabio Quartararo - looked much better than in the sprint. "That's true," agreed Morbidelli. "When we ride freely, we are fast here. But as soon as we are in a group, the tyres overheat, the handling becomes bad and we can no longer overtake."

Nevertheless, the Italian-Brazilian managed to improve from 15th on the grid to 11th in the sprint. Before his 100th MotoGP start on Sunday, he was the best Japanese motorbike behind seven Ducati and two KTM.

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.