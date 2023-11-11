Martin would rather not show data in the World Championship fight

After his second place in the sprint on Saturday, Jorge Martin goes into the race Sunday of the Malaysian GP eleven points behind defending champion and pole-setter Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia. Commenting on his expectations for the 20-lap race, the Madrilenian said with a smile: "The pace will be slower than on Saturday, for sure. The guys who start with the pace of the sprint will perhaps be in P7 at the end of the race. Just from a physical point of view, because we can't do 20 laps in a row in time chase mode, but also because of the tyres."

"The tyres were already at their limit in the sprint. Some riders like Pecco had difficulties at the end. I struggled with both the front and rear tyres, so we will have to manage the tyres - a bit like in Thailand," added the "Martinator", who prevailed against Brad Binder and, above all, Bagnaia a fortnight ago in Buriram after a tactically clever race.

Another Ducati rider, sprint winner Alex Márquez, also made a strong impression in Malaysia. The determined manoeuvres of the Gresini star already made Martin shake his head in the sprint, is that why the world championship runner-up is worried about the main race?

"I think we'll have a completely different race on Sunday," replied Martin. "I saw that he was spinning quite a bit while riding. He's making up time, but I think from lap 12 it's impossible to ride like that. We will see. If Alex can keep this pace for five or six more laps, he will win 100 per cent. Hopefully we can make a step in the set-up to be closer and faster."

On the comparison with his title rival Pecco Bagnaia, the Pramac Ducati rider revealed: "I've been looking at the data all weekend and we are so close, we ride super similar. If you look at the data, you would think it's the same rider. It's complicated to understand where we can improve."

The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale does not want to restrict the usual exchange of data between the Lenovo works team and the three customer teams, even in the final phase of the World Championship battle. Does Martin think that's fair? "I think Ducati's strategy is really good because every rider can get to a really good level," he said.

However, the Spaniard then conceded: "I would prefer not to see any data and for the others not to see my data either. The data exchange has certainly helped me a little at times, but that's maybe 10 per cent. The rest of the time I do my thing and I have the feeling that I reach the limit so quickly and the others then catch up. But it's fair and we knew that when we signed the contract with Ducati. That's why it is the way it is."

Results MotoGP Sprint Sepang/MAL (11 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 34 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 396 points. 2. Martin 385. 3. Bezzecchi 313. 4. Binder 254. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 196. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 165. 9. Miller 148. 10. Quartararo 145. 11. Alex Márquez 129. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 51. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 601 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 326. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 581 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 478. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 457. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 402. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 222. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.